Personnel note: Jessica Hunter joins FRF as Director of Governmental Affairs

The Florida Retail Federation this week announced Jessica Hunter will join the team as Director of Governmental Affairs.

“We are thrilled to have Jessica join the FRF team,” said Scott Shalley, President and CEO of FRF. “With her expertise in state policy and keen understanding of the legislative process, Jessica will play a key role in advocating on behalf of our diverse membership of retailers.”

In her new role, Hunter will work alongside Grace Lovett, FRF’s Vice President of Government Affairs, and Lorena Holley, FRF’s Vice President and General Counsel, representing Florida retailers at the state Capitol.

Hunter previously served in the Florida Senate Majority Office under Majority Leader Debbie Mayfield. In this role, she analyzed policy, developed strategies to pass legislation and briefed Senators and staff. Before that, Hunter worked at the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs as deputy legislative and cabinet affairs director.

She is a graduate of Florida State University, where she earned bachelors’ degrees in political science and international affairs with a minor in communications.

FRF is a statewide association based in Tallahassee that serves and advocates for the more than 270,00 retail businesses across the Sunshine State. Retailers contribute $155 billion to the state economy each year and employ 2.7 million Floridians.