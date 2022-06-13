Last Call for 6.13.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

Americans for Prosperity Action-Florida is offering another round of endorsements in state legislative races.

Announced Monday, the new wave includes five current House Republicans, three of whom are running for seats in the state Senate and two of whom are running for re-election.

Those getting the nod: Spring Hill Rep. Blaise Ingoglia for Senate District 11, Indian Rocks Beach Rep. Nick DiCeglie for Senate District 18, Miami Springs Rep. Bryan Avila for Senate District 39, Ormond Beach Rep. Tom Leek for House District 28 and Winter Springs Rep. David Smith for House District 38.

Six other candidates — including two other Republicans — have signed up to run in Smith’s district. Leek is also facing a Primary challenger in Alex Newman. DiCeglie has a clear path to the GOP nomination but will likely face Democrat Eunic Ortiz in November. However, SD 18 has a Republican lean and DiCeglie has a sizable fundraising advantage.

Avila and Ingoglia are currently unopposed, less than 96 hours out from the close of the candidate qualifying period.

“Florida is a growing and vibrant state. We need lawmakers in Tallahassee who will support policies that break down government-imposed barriers that limit the ability of individuals and businesses to grow and prosper and create a strong economy where every Floridian benefits,” said AFP Action Senior Adviser Skylar Zander. “These candidates will help create an opportunity climate that will continue to make Florida a destination for freedom-loving people.”

In a news release, AFP Action-FL said it will deploy grassroots activists, direct mail and digital advertising in support of its endorsed candidates.

“Honestly, I was a little bit disappointed. I was hoping to have more protesters.”

— Gov. Ron DeSantis, on the picketers at his speech in New York City.

