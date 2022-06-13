June 13, 2022
Val Demings ad: ‘Defunding the police: That’s just crazy’

Scott PowersJune 13, 2022

Val Demings
Demings' campaign says it is spending at least $10M to air the new ad.

Democratic Rep. Val Demings’ U.S. Senate campaign is launching a statewide TV commercial pushing her law enforcement background and seeking to defuse attempts to tie her to the 2020 “defund the police” messages pushed by some liberal Democrats.

“In the Senate, I’ll protect Florida from bad ideas,” Demings says in the new 30-second TV spot. “Defunding the police: That’s just crazy.”

Demings’ 27 years as an Orlando police officer, culminating as the department’s first woman Police Chief, and her support for police have comprised a cornerstone of her Senate campaign, which often refers to her as “Chief Demings” instead of “Rep. Demings.”

Her campaign also suggests in a news release she’s trying to distance herself from a broader category of “bad Washington ideas” such as defunding the police. 

Nonetheless, Demings has received vigorous attack from Republicans trying to tie her to the anti-police messaging of the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests. And her General Election opponent, Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, has been cleaning up with endorsements from Florida law enforcement groups.

Countering that early, Demings’ campaign says it is spending at least $10 million to air the new ad, “Protect and Serve.” It will be playing both in English and Spanish, statewide.

The large TV buy is unusual this early, confirming this is going to be a long, high-stakes battle.

It begins by regaling her time as Orlando Chief of Police, from 2007-11. As a confident Rep. Demings strides across the screen, the backdrop shows video clips of her as Police Chief. Her voice also plays across that of various background voices, including that of Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, commenting on her tenure in Orlando.

“Chief Val Demings,” says one as an introduction.

“An impressive history of public service,” says another.

“Protect and serve Florida. That’s what I’ve done, as a police officer and as Chief,” Demings says.

“Under her leadership, crime is down, 40%,” says a background voice.

“Dramatic decrease in violent crime,” Dyer says.

Demings finishes with the slogan, “Florida, it’s time to send a cop on the beat to the Senate.”

  • Impeach Biden

    June 13, 2022 at 1:06 pm

    Val, you and your party own this defund movement. Just like you and your party own high fuel prices, record inflation, border chaos and on and on. November can't come soon enough.

    • Ocean Joe

      June 13, 2022 at 2:02 pm

      It’s taking us Dems a long time to catch up to the GOP’s Great Depression and the Great Recession, but with your help (2017 tax cut and an ignoramus in charge when covid hit) we’ll get there.
      Hey, how bout those hearings, IB? Not really hearings, just a rehash of the first president in US history to refuse to honor the results of a fair election, to be impeached twice, and to gin up a mob of goons to do his dirty work.

