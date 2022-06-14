June 14, 2022
Poll: Anna Paulina Luna handily leads the pack in CD 13 Primary

Peter Schorsch June 14, 2022

Luna, Ana Paulina - 7
Her 20-point lead grows to 41 points when GOP voters are told she has Trump's endorsement.

An internal poll shared with Florida Politics shows Anna Paulina Luna is primed to win the Republican nomination for Florida’s 13th Congressional District for the second time.

According to the poll, conducted by Spry Strategies, Luna is drawing 36% support among likely Republican Primary voters in the Pinellas County-based district, giving her a 20-point edge over her closest competitor, Kevin Hayslett. Amanda Makki followed with just under 10% support while Christine Quinn brought up the rear with 1%.

The poll found 38% of Primary voters have not yet decided who they will vote for in the Aug. 23 election, leaving room for a tighter contest than the topline numbers indicate.

In addition to measuring support for the CD 13 field, the poll also asked voters for their opinion on former President Donald Trump, finding that he remains popular with 85% of Republicans in the district. Just one in seven said they disapproved of him.

When voters were told that Luna had received Trump’s endorsement, her support grew to 53%, giving her a 41-point advantage over her closest competitor.

In addition to holding the lead, Luna also has the highest name ID rating in the primary. About 75% of voters were familiar enough to voice an opinion on her, with nearly 59% saying they viewed her favorably. Only 11% of those polled had never heard of Luna, who won the GOP nomination in the district last cycle.

By contrast, 39% of voters said they had never heard of Hayslett and 28% said they were unfamiliar with Makki.

The polling memo reads, “Anna Paulina Luna starts with very high name ID, a very strong image rating, a 20 point ballot lead, and a clear path to an outright majority vote share over 50% even in a four way race. Anna Paulina Luna will win this race and any spending against her will only damage the eventual Republican nominee for this top targeted seat.”

The poll was conducted June 8-11. It has a sample size of 556 likely Republican Primary voters, 291 of whom were reached by landline and 265 of whom responded online. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.2 percentage points at a 95% confidence level.

Peter Schorsch

