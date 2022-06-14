Jason Fischer abandons run for Congress, returns to local race in Jax

Qualifying week has brought an end to Rep. Jason Fischer’s congressional campaign.

“After much prayer and reflection my family and I have decided now is not the right time to pursue a seat in Congress and the best way for me to continue my public service is to remain at home and pursue the office of property appraiser,” Fischer tweeted Tuesday.

Fischer would have been running in Florida’s 4th Congressional District, which includes Northern and Western Duval, Nassau, and Clay County. But he will instead return to the Duval County Property Appraiser race, which he entered after abandoning his run for state Senate earlier this year after leadership went with Rep. Clay Yarborough.

Fischer had already gone on television with an ad for his congressional race, touting his connections to President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis, the latter of whom endorsed him within minutes of him saying he’d return to a local campaign.

DeSantis said Fischer “has been a strong supporter of our Florida Freedom Agenda and I’m glad to support him as he brings that same philosophy to the Office of the Property Appraiser in Duval County in 2023.”

Fischer got a lot of endorsements when he left the state Senate race to run locally the first time, but the Governor’s backing may be the most important.

Fischer will again be the second Republican in the Property Appraiser race, joining Jacksonville City Councilman Danny Becton.

Fischer’s exit from the congressional race leaves Republicans Erick Aguilar and state Sen. Aaron Bean as the candidates on the Republican side.

The new CD 4 will replace the current Florida’s 5th Congressional District, which sprawls to Gadsden County from Jacksonville’s Urban Core.

And unlike the current CD 5, a minority access district represented by Democrat Al Lawson, it is drawn for a Republican outcome, in what the Governor has called a “race-neutral” approach to mapmaking.

Nassau, Clay and Duval County areas north and west of the St. Johns River are included in the new district. Donald Trump carried the district by 7 points in 2020, and Gov. DeSantis by 5 points in 2018.

And this will not be a majority-Jacksonville district.

Growing Clay County will make up 44% of GOP Primary voters. Duval will account for 35%, and Nassau 21%.

Though this new district sees a Republican advantage, Democrats will compete.

Former state Sen. Tony Hill and previous congressional candidate LaShonda Holloway are both actively campaigning. Hill is a current aide to incumbent Al Lawson, while Holloway ran against Lawson multiple times in recent years.