Rick Scott uses ‘dead dog’ analogy in response to critics

On Wednesday morning, Sen. Rick Scott offered a variation on a familiar quote to explain why he seems to irk so many critics.

Asked by Jacksonville radio host Ed Dean on WBOB radio about why Scott gets such a strong reaction, the Senator offered a quip, laughing: “Nobody kicks a dead dog, right?”

“Here’s the deal,” Scott added. “If you go stand up for what we believe in, the other side’s mad.”

Scott seems to have borrowed the “dead dog” phrasing from 20th century motivational speaker Dale Carnegie.

Carnegie posited that “no one ever kicks a dead dog,” offering a reminder that criticism “can often mean that you are accomplishing something and are worthy of attention.”

The Jacksonville radio host set up the quote by castigating “idiots” who have “bile” for the first-term Senator from Florida, who has become a lightning rod for criticism from President Joe Biden and the Democratic establishment in the wake of Scott’s controversial policy plan to “rescue America.”

Scott’s plan was a Biden target during remarks Tuesday at an AFL-CIO event, with the President asking attendees how they would “sleep at night” knowing that “ultra-MAGA Republicans are going to vote on whether you have Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.”

“Every five years, it would be put on the chopping block. Every five years. And if it’s not reinstated by a vote in the Senate of 60 or more, guess what? It automatically goes out of existence. That’s what they’re proposing,” Biden said.

Biden has struggles in popularity polls, but in targeting Scott, he may have a target with higher negatives. According to a national survey of 2,005 registered voters from Morning Consult and POLITICO conducted in May, Scott was underwater with virtually all demographics except self-identified conservatives and Republicans.

Independent voters were notably sour on the Senator. Just 12% of them approved of Scott, with 29% disapproving. Men particularly were opposed to Scott, with 36% of male independent voters regarding him unfavorably, a staggering -25 with the demographic.

In that context, it makes sense that the White House would try to define all Republicans by Rick Scott’s plan.