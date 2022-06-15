June 15, 2022
LaVon Bracy Davis gets backing of Anna Eskamani, Carlos Smith in HD 40
LaVon Bracy Davis is excited for the chance to serve Orange County.

Scott Powers

LaVon-Bracy-Davis-ART
She expects to face Melissa Myers in the Democratic Primary Election.

Democrat LaVon Bracy Davis has received the endorsements of Democratic Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith and Anna V. Eskamani for the Democratic Primary Election in House District 40 in Orange County.

Bracy Davis, an Ocoee lawyer who is senior director of community programming at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, expects to face Melissa Myers, a talent recruiter and employment consultant from Ocoee.

By Wednesday morning, Bracy had qualified for the HD 40 ballot, along with Republican Nate Robertson.

The new HD 40 covers a swath of western Orange including Ocoee, Pine Hills and College Park. The district has an overwhelming Democratic base. That area is mostly represented now by Democratic Rep. Kamia Brown, who is running for the Senate.

Bracy Davis is sister to Democratic Sen. Randolph Bracy, who is running for Congress. Brown is running for Bracy’s Senate seat.

“I couldn’t be any prouder to endorse anyone but LaVon Bracy Davis for House District 40,” Smith said in a news release issued by Bracy Davis’ campaign.

“LaVon personally demonstrates the power of diplomacy that is imperative to secure the interest of the central Florida community in Tallahassee. She will be a welcomed voice to advocate for marginalized communities, the LGBTQ community, and the arts and culture industry.”

The news release cited their shared efforts to push for affordable housing and economic stability in Orange County.

“LaVon Bracy Davis is a passionate advocate for the members of her community,” Eskamani said in the release. “I have known LaVon for years and am excited for what she will bring to Tallahassee because I know she will be a champion for the community in the state Legislature.”

Bracy Davis holds a bachelor’s degree in theater arts from Howard University and a law degree from Florida A&M University. She has worked as a senior attorney for the Department of Children and Families.

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

