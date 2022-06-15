Marco Rubio says media condones ‘political violence’ against the right

On Wednesday’s Fox and Friends, Sen. Marco Rubio offered his take on a “would-be assassin” endangering a Supreme Court Justice.

Rubio was addressing the case of Nicholas Roske, who had lethal weapons and malicious intent when he taxied to Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home early one morning last week, when he contended that if a different Justice were targeted, left of center media would take it more seriously.

Rubio said that 23 “pro-life centers in America” had been targeted by violence in the wake of the leaked draft ruling in a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade, setting up his full comparison.

“If that had been reversed, if it was 23 Planned Parenthood centers or a liberal justice that was almost killed, then that’s all we would be talking about,” Rubio said.

“That’s all the media would be covering, and that’s all Democrats would want to talk about. We’d be having hearings on it. And CNN would produce one of those 90-minute documentaries on ‘hate in America,’ and we would have all that,” Rubio said.

Rubio argued that a double standard is in play.

“If the political violence is targeted at people we don’t like on the other side, then that’s OK.”

The Senator brought up the riots of 2020 to illustrate his point.

Rubio hasn’t ruled out support for all political violence. He attaboyed a group of Donald Trump supporters menacing a Joe Biden campaign bus in 2020, saying that in Florida, “we do that every day.” But the comments about Supreme Court security track with those from other leading Florida Republicans, including Gov. Ron DeSantis.

A Monday interview in New York City saw the Governor condemn ShutDownDC protesters planning a “blockade” of the Supreme Court, likening the protesters to insurrectionists.

“That would be considered an insurrection: to stop a court from functioning, and yet they seem to be able to get away with a lot more than if the shoe were on the other foot,” DeSantis said, decrying “problematic” behavior from the Left.

DeSantis also condemned the leaked opinion itself when it was first reported in May, calling the released document a “judicial insurrection.” The Governor is more relaxed about the events of Jan. 6, meanwhile, as he called ongoing attention to them a “politicized Charlie Foxtrot.”