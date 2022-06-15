Promise kept: Tampa Electric solar expansion lessens pain of rising fuel costs, carbon emissions

Earlier this week, Tampa Electric announced that four new solar plants are now active and producing electricity from the sun. This new development completes the next phase of the company’s significant solar expansion plan.

Over the years, Tampa Electric has made significant commitments to become greener, including a plan to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Subsequently, Tampa Electric made major investments in renewable energy projects.

And, once again, the utility — one of Florida’s largest investor-owned electric energy providers — made good on its promises.

Customers are reaping the rewards of Tampa Electric’s foresight and commitment to a greener future as fuel prices have skyrocketed to unprecedented levels.

“Thanks to our strategic investment in solar power, Tampa Electric customers are expected to save about $100 million in fuel costs this year alone,” said Archie Collins, president and chief executive officer of Tampa Electric. “At a time when fuel costs are escalating, we know how important these savings are for customers.”

In February 2020, after completing a major solar power project, Tampa Electric announced its commitment to double its investment in solar. With the addition of the four new solar plants, the utility’s solar projects are now producing enough energy to power 140,000 homes.

Tampa Electric still has seven more solar projects coming down the pipeline. Four of the seven solar projects are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2022 and three by the end of 2023. These projects will bring the total number of homes the utility powers by solar energy to 200,000, meaning 14% of the energy Tampa Electric generates will be from the sun. This will be the highest percentage of solar generation of any Florida utility.

Once the projects are finished, Tampa Electric’s investment in solar energy will reduce the utility’s carbon emissions by 1.8 million tons.

Tampa Electric serves about 800,000 customers in West Central Florida.