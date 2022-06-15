June 15, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Elon Musk sees Ron DeSantis as potential President
Elon Musk.

A.G. GancarskiJune 15, 20223min1

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Rick Scott uses ‘dead dog’ analogy in response to critics

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.15.22

FederalHeadlines

Joe Biden tells oil refiners: Produce more gas, fewer profits

Elon Musk
'I supported Yang last time, but DeSantis has a better chance of winning.'

The ongoing mutual admiration society between businessman Elon Musk and Gov. Ron DeSantis continued Wednesday morning.

Musk, opining on potential presidential preferences in 2024, pointed out DeSantis as a possibility.

Asked who he was leaning toward on Twitter, he said “DeSantis.”

He then said part of the argument was viability, pointing out that he “supported (Andrew) Yang last time, but DeSantis has a better chance of winning.”

The positive words for DeSantis come after the Governor praised Musk in various capacities, needing scant prompting to do so.

In May, DeSantis shouted out Musk’s comments about President Joe Biden being reliant on a teleprompter. DeSantis referenced “what Elon Musk said the other day” before quipping, “Whoever puts that stuff into the teleprompter is kind of who the President is.”

Musk musing on Biden had been widely reported on the right.

“The real President is whoever controls the teleprompter. The path to power is the path to the teleprompter,” Musk, the CEO of Tesla, said.

“I do feel like if somebody were to accidentally lean on the teleprompter, it’s going to be like Anchorman,” Musk said, referencing a movie character who absent-mindedly read anything written on a teleprompter.

DeSantis paid homage to Musk at that event amid an extended and otherwise familiar listing of grievances, including observations about gas prices going up as a “huge failure” of the Biden White House.

Musk has sounded the same inflationary warnings.

DeSantis also lauded Musk’s effort to acquire Twitter, suggesting Musk could “liberate” Twitter from being the government’s “agent of censorship.”

“I’m very supportive of what Elon Musk is doing,” DeSantis said, “because I think that platform has been used really as a tool to enforce narratives and to stifle dissent when it was born to be an open platform.”

Expect that DeSantis may address this seeming endorsement in a media conference. He has one later this morning in Madeira Beach.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.15.22

nextRick Scott uses 'dead dog' analogy in response to critics

One comment

  • Impeach Biden

    June 15, 2022 at 9:35 am

    Of course he does. The richest man in the world is no dummy and like him most of us worldwide are completely aware of what a buffoon currently occupies the White House. Looking forward to November.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories