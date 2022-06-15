Elon Musk sees Ron DeSantis as potential President

The ongoing mutual admiration society between businessman Elon Musk and Gov. Ron DeSantis continued Wednesday morning.

Musk, opining on potential presidential preferences in 2024, pointed out DeSantis as a possibility.

Asked who he was leaning toward on Twitter, he said “DeSantis.”

He then said part of the argument was viability, pointing out that he “supported (Andrew) Yang last time, but DeSantis has a better chance of winning.”

The positive words for DeSantis come after the Governor praised Musk in various capacities, needing scant prompting to do so.

In May, DeSantis shouted out Musk’s comments about President Joe Biden being reliant on a teleprompter. DeSantis referenced “what Elon Musk said the other day” before quipping, “Whoever puts that stuff into the teleprompter is kind of who the President is.”

Musk musing on Biden had been widely reported on the right.

“The real President is whoever controls the teleprompter. The path to power is the path to the teleprompter,” Musk, the CEO of Tesla, said.

“I do feel like if somebody were to accidentally lean on the teleprompter, it’s going to be like Anchorman,” Musk said, referencing a movie character who absent-mindedly read anything written on a teleprompter.

DeSantis paid homage to Musk at that event amid an extended and otherwise familiar listing of grievances, including observations about gas prices going up as a “huge failure” of the Biden White House.

Musk has sounded the same inflationary warnings.

DeSantis also lauded Musk’s effort to acquire Twitter, suggesting Musk could “liberate” Twitter from being the government’s “agent of censorship.”

“I’m very supportive of what Elon Musk is doing,” DeSantis said, “because I think that platform has been used really as a tool to enforce narratives and to stifle dissent when it was born to be an open platform.”

Expect that DeSantis may address this seeming endorsement in a media conference. He has one later this morning in Madeira Beach.