June 15, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Charlie Crist lists net worth at $1.9M, Ron DeSantis sits at $318,000
U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist and Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Scott PowersJune 15, 20223min1

Related Articles

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

Aaron Bean launches ad, nets more endorsements in CD 4

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis selects Chris Graham as State Guard Director amid budding hurricane season

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Paul Renner endorses Michelle Salzman in Mike Hill rematch

Crist DeSantis
Neither listed any significant physical assets, except Crist's boat.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist’s net worth is just under $2 million while Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ sits just under $319,000, according to their latest financial disclosures.

Crist filed his financial disclosure covering 2021 on Monday, reporting a net worth of $1.96 million. The report detailed about $1.9 million in mutual funds and stocks, a bank account, an income plan, and his 25-foot fishing boat among his assets, and no other properties.

Rent on his St. Petersburg home comprised his only listed liability.

Crist listed annual income totaling $309,982, which includes $57,493 from the Florida Division of Retirement, $174,000 from his congressional salary, and the rest from various investment incomes.

DeSantis filed his latest financial disclosure covering 2021 last week, showing a net worth of $318,986. Most of his assets were listed in bank accounts, plus a Florida Retirement System portfolio. He and his wife Casey DeSantis had sold their Ponte Vedra Beach home after moving into the Governor’s mansion, accounting for much of their cash assets. They own no other property.

The only liability the Governor listed was about $21,000 in student loans.

The Governor’s net worth was down slightly from the $348,799 he reported last year for the year 2020. DeSantis’ bank accounts dipped slightly since then, but he did pay off more than $1,000 of his student loans.

DeSantis’ only listed income was his salary as Governor, $134,181.

The other major gubernatorial candidate, Democratic Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, had not yet filed her latest financial disclosure Wednesday morning. She had come under Ethics Commission review after filing an amended financial disclosure last year indicating she had failed to initially disclose $400,000 in lobbying income when she ran for Agriculture Commissioner in 2018.

In his ballot qualifying paperwork, Crist also filed a request for matching campaign funds under the Campaign Financing Act.

DeSantis filed such a request last week.

Post Views: 0

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousElon Musk suggests he may vote for Ron DeSantis in 2024

nextDid Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick buy her seat with taxpayer money earmarked for vaccines?

One comment

  • Tom

    June 15, 2022 at 12:48 pm

    “Very, Very interesting” as Laugh-Ins Artie Johnson would proclaim. You ignants google it, LMAO.

    So the career politician had $2 million or so laying around. This from the chameleon, perennial dish washer, lap dog. To be clear, chameleon crispy critters will be spat out if nominee. Naughty Nikki Frsud, has even less chance. We are looking at Repub. super majorities. Look what happened in Texas 34.

    America’s Gov, the peeps Gov of Florida reflects the blue collar, honest values standing up to the Soros, Manchurian un cultured left wing extremists.

    Gov Ron the youngest Gov in America, reflects average Floridian in values, faith, family, financial reality, and has student debt. The Gov of the peeps, not the elites like chameleon and fraud.

    God Bless America’s Gov, First Lady Casey & children. Thank you for serving Florida. Just a guy! Rising tide for all.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

One quarter of Legislature poised for election without opposition as qualifying starts

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more