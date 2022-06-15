Charlie Crist lists net worth at $1.9M, Ron DeSantis sits at $318,000

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist’s net worth is just under $2 million while Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ sits just under $319,000, according to their latest financial disclosures.

Crist filed his financial disclosure covering 2021 on Monday, reporting a net worth of $1.96 million. The report detailed about $1.9 million in mutual funds and stocks, a bank account, an income plan, and his 25-foot fishing boat among his assets, and no other properties.

Rent on his St. Petersburg home comprised his only listed liability.

Crist listed annual income totaling $309,982, which includes $57,493 from the Florida Division of Retirement, $174,000 from his congressional salary, and the rest from various investment incomes.

DeSantis filed his latest financial disclosure covering 2021 last week, showing a net worth of $318,986. Most of his assets were listed in bank accounts, plus a Florida Retirement System portfolio. He and his wife Casey DeSantis had sold their Ponte Vedra Beach home after moving into the Governor’s mansion, accounting for much of their cash assets. They own no other property.

The only liability the Governor listed was about $21,000 in student loans.

The Governor’s net worth was down slightly from the $348,799 he reported last year for the year 2020. DeSantis’ bank accounts dipped slightly since then, but he did pay off more than $1,000 of his student loans.

DeSantis’ only listed income was his salary as Governor, $134,181.

The other major gubernatorial candidate, Democratic Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, had not yet filed her latest financial disclosure Wednesday morning. She had come under Ethics Commission review after filing an amended financial disclosure last year indicating she had failed to initially disclose $400,000 in lobbying income when she ran for Agriculture Commissioner in 2018.

In his ballot qualifying paperwork, Crist also filed a request for matching campaign funds under the Campaign Financing Act.

DeSantis filed such a request last week.