Nikki Fried campaign dismisses ethics ruling as political, baseless

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried preemptively fired back at Florida Commission on Ethics findings regarding her financial disclosures. The Commission is expected to find probable cause Wednesday that Fried violated state law when she failed to initially disclose $400,000 in lobbying income when she ran for office.

“A disgraced Republican Party official filed a false and fraudulent ethics complaint against Commissioner Fried,” said Fried campaign spokesperson Drew Godinich. “Consistent with the administration’s regular practice of feeding false information to its subordinate agencies, Commissioner Fried is being attacked for following the law and showing transparency, exactly the opposite of what Republican Ron DeSantis and his cohorts do every day.”

Fried, the only Democrat holding statewide elected office in Florida, announced earlier this year she’s challenging DeSantis for Governor in 2022.

Evan Power, chair of the Leon County Republican Party, filed an ethics complaint against Fried in June after the Commissioner amended her 2018 financial disclosures and revealed she earned $351,480 from Igniting Florida and her 2017 disclosures to show she made $165,671 in consulting fees, not just $84,000 as previously disclosed.

Before her election to Agriculture Commissioner, Fried worked as a lobbyist for the medical marijuana industry.

Power, meanwhile, cheered the coming Ethics ruling.

“As we promised, accountability is coming to Nikki Fried,” he tweeted. “Today, the Commission on Ethics will announce they found probable cause she violated ethics laws.”

But Godinich, while noting the income became public knowledge because Fried amended her forms, dismissed the whole process as a partisan smear. Florida law allows financial disclosures to be amended to correct errors or oversights, and Fried suggested a finding she violated the law in doing so would discourage transparency among officials in the future.

The campaign also notes Power’s complaint included many accusations that were dismissed.

“The Ethics Commission should denounce this politically inspired nuisance complaint and hold this DeSantis operative accountable for misleading the public,” he said. “Florida deserves real change and new voices, and that means passing real ethics reforms that are nonpartisan and will hold elected officials accountable for real wrongdoing — like Ron DeSantis taking cash from foreign powers.”

That appears to reference support from foreign donors like Lev Parnas, who donated $50,000 in since-refunded donations to DeSantis’ political committee and who ended up being a key player in communications between President Donald Trump and the Ukrainian government that fueled the first impeachment of Trump.

Fried’s campaign said she intends to appeal the decision to an administrative law judge.