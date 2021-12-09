City Commission approves $28M for additions to Tallahassee International Airport

The Tallahassee City Commission voted unanimously to award three contracts worth $28 million for the construction of additions to Tallahassee International Airport meant to expand to carry international flights.

The contracts are for the construction of a new International Passenger Processing Facility. The addition will provide an international passenger port-of-entry and a federal inspection station for the airport, necessary improvements to accommodate international flights.

The $28 million is split between contracts with three companies, Whitesell-Green, Inc. ($24.6 million for construction), AVCON, Inc. ($2.01 million for Resident Project Representative services) and Corgan, Inc. ($1.51 million for construction administration and construction phase design services). Funding for the project would include a $17 million CARES Act development grant, according to proposal presentation documents.

Mayor John Dailey told Florida Politics the addition will be a gamer-changer. Not only could it bring international flights, it could open the door for international shipping from the airport.

“We have the right facility, we have the right team, to truly be able to move our airport forward and open up all types of possibilities on an international level. It’s very exciting,” he said.

The construction project is expected to commence in March 2022. Construction is expected to take about two years.