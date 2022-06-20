Personnel note: The Southern Group locks up veteran public safety guru Jared Torres

Jared Torres, a veteran of three governors’ administrations, is joining top Florida influence firm The Southern Group.

Torres brings expertise in public safety and criminal justice, along with health and human services, to the firm known for its deep policy expertise and lobbying muscle.

His extensive policy and legislative experience is rooted in his leadership roles at both the Agency for Persons with Disabilities and, for the past seven years, at the Florida Department of Corrections.

“Jared is a subject-matter expert with a detailed and nuanced understanding of both the executive and legislative branches where he has earned the respect of his peers,” said firm founder and chairman Paul Bradshaw. “But even rarer than that, he has demonstrated a determination and work ethic that few people can match, and those traits have quickly propelled him up the ladder of state government. Temperamentally, he’s a great fit for our team.”

A school field trip many years ago to the capital city with a group from Take Stock in Children first sparked Torres’ interest in government. Since then, making Florida’s communities safer has been a top priority for Torres. His successes include securing hard-won appropriations and fine-tuned policies that improved the safety and security within the prison system itself.

“Jared Torres’s passion for service is at the heart of everything he does. His investment in serving others helps him be an effective communicator and influencer,” said Rep. Sam Garrison. “The Southern Group is lucky to have him on the team.”

As FDC’s chief advocate in the Legislature, Torres led the department in securing the largest comprehensive pay package for corrections officers and coordinated the successful passage of key legislation that implemented best practices within the criminal justice system. In his role at the Agency for Persons with Disabilities, Torres secured record funding for increased Medicaid waiver services and assisted in the passage of legislation that improved services for Floridians with developmental disabilities.

“Jared has a strong reputation for managing challenging issues and bringing parties together to meet a shared goal,” said Sen. Doug Broxson. “I know he will be a welcome addition to the top-notch team at The Southern Group.”

At The Southern Group, Torres will focus on firm clients in the public safety and health and human services arena, assisting them with agency procurements, legislative policy agendas and navigating government.

He is an alumnus and serves on the board of directors for Take Stock in Children and is a graduate of Florida Atlantic University. He lives in Tallahassee with his wife and two children.