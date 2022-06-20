June 20, 2022
Ashley Guy may not meet ballot requirements in HD 9

Drew Wilson
June 20, 2022

Ashley Guy Art
She has only been a registered Republican for two months.

Democratic Rep. Allison Tant’s GOP challenger in House District 9 may not meet the minimum requirements to run for state House as a Republican.

Ashley Guy qualified for the race according to the state Division of Elections, but her candidate oath has not yet been uploaded.

Even if it made it in on time, voter records show Guy was registered as a non-party affiliated voter until April. Florida law requires candidates be a member of the party for which they are seeking the nomination for a full year by the start of qualifying.

Sources tell Florida Politics that a lawsuit has been filed seeking to disqualify Guy from running for the seat.

If successful, Tant would be the only candidate who qualified for the ballot in HD 9 and would therefore be re-elected without opposition.

Tant is likely to win re-election even if she faces Guy in November. After redistricting, HD 9 leans strongly Democratic. About 54.26% of voters under the new lines favored Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 Presidential Election, compared to 44.4% who voted for Republican Donald Trump. The district includes the bulk of Leon County.

Tant in 2020 won her seat with 57.8% of the vote over Republican Jim Kallinger, under old HD 9 lines.

The incumbent also has a substantial fundraising advantage, with more than $425,000 raised between her campaign account and political committee, People First Leadership Political Committee.

By comparison, Guy had raised $71,395 including a $50,000 candidate loan as of May 31.

___

Florida Politics reporter Jacob Ogles contributed to this post.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

