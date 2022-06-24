Enterprise Florida leader heading to state financing agency

Marc Adler is leaving his job leading Florida’s main public-private economic development agency to head up Florida’s more obscure public-private economic development agency.

Adler is President and CEO of Enterprise Florida, which vets incentive projects to lure companies to expand or move to Florida, and will soon become executive director of the Florida Development Finance Corporation (FDFC), a state-backed group that issues bonds to help companies secure financing with an aim to boost Florida’s economic development.

FDFC’s board on Thursday voted to negotiate with Adler to lead the agency.

Adler stepped in on an interim basis to lead Enterprise Florida in October, when his predecessor, Jamal Sowell, a member of the U.S. Navy Reserve, resigned to attend required military training.

The move would create a vacancy at Enterprise Florida, whose 57-member board includes Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is also the Chair, the Cabinet and several large business executives.