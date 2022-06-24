Val Demings, Nikki Fried lament Dobbs ruling, vow action

The state’s most prominent female politicians Friday marked themselves as angry and ready to fight the loss of rights that overturning a decades-old landmark abortion ruling represents.

The right to an abortion is nothing short of a woman’s right to her own life, argued both Rep. Val Demings and the state’s Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.

Demings, a Democrat now running for Senate, declared herself furious and disappointed in the ruling, but insisted this is not over. “We won’t go back,” she said.

Fried, a Democrat running for a chance to unseat Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, said she puts some hope that the Florida Constitution’s explicit right to privacy can stop the right to an abortion from being lost, but lamented the ruling’s immediate results.

“This is a tragic day for women in America,” Fried’s statement read, calling it the result of Republican’s war on women. “It’s not an exaggeration to say that women and girls will die as a result of this decision.”

Many of the state bans that will be allowed to go into effect because of Friday’s ruling provide no exception for rape or incest, like Florida’s new ban that prohibits the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Fried conjured the suffering that will result from that, along with other scenarios.

“Women will now be forced to stay with abusive partners, to carry dangerous and unviable pregnancies to term, to be refused life-saving medical care, to seek out unsafe and illegal ways to have an abortion, to bear children conceived through rape and incest, and to endure a host of other indignities too varied and disturbing to describe,” she said.

Most Americans support abortion rights and Demings raised the hope that Congress will act to enshrine that belief in federal law.

“We must work relentlessly to preserve our right to choose and our right to privacy. We must protect Roe v. Wade in federal law,” Demings said. “We cannot go back to a time when women were treated as second class citizens who don’t have control over our own bodies.”

Demings is one of the cosponsors of the bill that has been blocked in the Senate.

“Freedom means the ability to live your life as you choose,” Demings said. “You have a fundamental, God-given right to your own life, your family, your religion, your circumstances, your privacy, your values, your health, your body. I’m going to fight for that freedom and so will millions of others. This isn’t over.”