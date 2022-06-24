June 24, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Val Demings, Nikki Fried lament Dobbs ruling, vow action

Anne GeggisJune 24, 20225min3

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Val Demings introduces bill to push internet freedom in Cuba

FederalHeadlines

Florida elected officials and politicians react to SCOTUS overturning Roe v. Wade

2022Headlines

‘Fight tooth and nail’: Ashley Moody’s Democratic challengers vow to protect abortion rights

Val-Demings fried
The state's most prominent female politicians said there are still avenues left to pursue for abortion rights' preservation.

The state’s most prominent female politicians Friday marked themselves as angry and ready to fight the loss of rights that overturning a decades-old landmark abortion ruling represents.

The right to an abortion is nothing short of a woman’s right to her own life, argued both Rep. Val Demings and the state’s Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.

Demings, a Democrat now running for Senate, declared herself furious and disappointed in the ruling, but insisted this is not over. “We won’t go back,” she said.

Fried, a Democrat running for a chance to unseat Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, said she puts some hope that the Florida Constitution’s explicit right to privacy can stop the right to an abortion from being lost, but lamented the ruling’s immediate results.

“This is a tragic day for women in America,” Fried’s statement read, calling it the result of Republican’s war on women. “It’s not an exaggeration to say that women and girls will die as a result of this decision.”

Many of the state bans that will be allowed to go into effect because of Friday’s ruling provide no exception for rape or incest, like Florida’s new ban that prohibits the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy. 

Fried conjured the suffering that will result from that, along with other scenarios.

“Women will now be forced to stay with abusive partners, to carry dangerous and unviable pregnancies to term, to be refused life-saving medical care, to seek out unsafe and illegal ways to have an abortion, to bear children conceived through rape and incest, and to endure a host of other indignities too varied and disturbing to describe,” she said.

Most Americans support abortion rights and Demings raised the hope that Congress will act to enshrine that belief in federal law.

“We must work relentlessly to preserve our right to choose and our right to privacy. We must protect Roe v. Wade in federal law,” Demings said. “We cannot go back to a time when women were treated as second class citizens who don’t have control over our own bodies.”

Demings is one of the cosponsors of the bill that has been blocked in the Senate.

“Freedom means the ability to live your life as you choose,” Demings said. “You have a fundamental, God-given right to your own life, your family, your religion, your circumstances, your privacy, your values, your health, your body. I’m going to fight for that freedom and so will millions of others. This isn’t over.”

Post Views: 0

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRick Scott says SCOTUS abortion decision will boost Democratic fundraising

nextHistoric Capitol the scene for Friday evening abortion rights rally

3 comments

  • Don’t Look Up

    June 24, 2022 at 12:32 pm

    Elections have consequences! If Americans continue to vote for backward vision Republicans more and more young intelligent people will permanently leave Republican States for blue states.

    Reply

    • Impeach Biden

      June 24, 2022 at 1:38 pm

      I will only refer to you as intelligent so that you will pack up your bags and move to Kalifornia or New York.

      Reply

  • Richard Bruce

    June 24, 2022 at 12:54 pm

    Please, young “Intelligent” people who disagree with backward vision Republicans move to another state.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Florida elected officials and politicians react to SCOTUS overturning Roe v. Wade

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more