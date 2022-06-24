Rick Scott says SCOTUS abortion decision will boost Democratic fundraising

Sen. Rick Scott has a unique perspective on the 2022 campaign cycle as the Chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee. On Fox News Radio Friday, he contended that a monumental Supreme Court decision just issued will help Democrats fundraise in the 2022 cycle.

“They’re clearly going to use this to try to raise as much money as they can. And they’ve been doing that since the leaked decision came out,” Scott said of the now finalized 6-3 U.S. Supreme Court decision in the Mississippi Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case.

The decision overturns the legalized abortion precedent established by Roe v. Wade and returns the issue of abortion to the states.

Scott went on to contrast the “radical” Democratic position with the Republican position, which includes “reasonable restrictions and reasonable exceptions for abortion.”

“I don’t know people that actually, really believe that you ought to have an abortion up until the moment of birth,” Scott continued. “A baby that two seconds later would be born alive, and you can do an abortion. I don’t know who would think that way. And that’s where the Democrats are.”

Scott offered a formal statement from his Senate Office, meanwhile.

“The importance of today’s decision by the Supreme Court cannot be overstated. For nearly 50 years, our country endured flawed legal reasoning that invented an implied constitutional right to abortion while stripping authority from lawmakers according to the will of the people. Today, the Court correctly interpreted the Constitution, defended human dignity and the foundational principle of federalism, and rightly declared that there is no constitutional right to end the life of an unborn child,” Scott asserted.

“I firmly believe that life begins at conception and that every child deserves to be welcomed into this world with open and loving arms. Abortion ends a life. It is abhorrent and has no place in our society. While we celebrate the Court’s latest ruling, the fight to protect the sanctity of life is not over. Lawmakers and the pro-life movement have the responsibility to make adoption more accessible and affordable, and do everything in our power to meet the needs of struggling women and their families so they can choose life. We cannot stop fighting until every life, born and unborn, is valued.”

The abortion issue is returned to the states with this court ruling. The Mississippi law, like Florida’s, bans abortion after the 15th week of fetal gestation. Some states, such as Texas, have “heartbeat” abortion laws that ban the procedure after the sixth week of gestation.