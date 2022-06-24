‘Come together’: Marco Rubio lauds SCOTUS’ ‘right’ decision in abortion case

Sen. Marco Rubio issued a decidedly sunny press release in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case.

That ruling overturns federal abortion precedent established in 1973’s Roe v. Wade case. Rubio lauded the decision “to allow states to regulate abortion” as “right constitutionally and morally” while calling for Americans to “come together.”

“For nearly half a century, a nation founded on God-given rights denied those rights to its most vulnerable citizens and more than 63 million Americans never got the chance to pursue their dreams,” Rubio continued.

Rubio contends that the federal government “must do more to support mothers and their babies.” He plans to introduce the Providing for Life Act, which will incentivize adoption, provide grants for churches and other nonprofits to offer mentoring on motherhood, increase food funding for women, infants and children, and expand the child tax credit for working families.

Ahead of this ruling becoming public, Rubio expressed considerable concern about the leak of the draft ruling and potential violence from abortion rights demonstrators.

This week, Rubio co-introduced legislation that would impose criminal penalties on those leaking Supreme Court confidential documents, including draft Supreme Court rulings. The bill came after chilling warnings from Rubio about the climate created by the leak.

“My sense is that this leak was a strategically planned one, designed to get ahead of something and to generate exactly what you’re seeing, primarily to try to intimidate these Justices,” Rubio told Fox Business Network viewers in May, predicting the leaker would be hailed as a “hero on the Left.”

Rubio wrote Attorney General Merrick Garland a week later, warning of “an ongoing, coordinated campaign of intimidation against the majority of the justices on the Supreme Court” and demanding redress.

With the draft decision now final, however, Rubio and other Republicans will probably focus on a post-Roe future.