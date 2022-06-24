Disney to cover travel expenses for employees seeking abortions following SCOTUS ruling

In reaction to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the Walt Disney Company promised employees it will pay for their travel expenses to get an abortion if they live somewhere with restrictions.

Disney sent employees an internal memo Friday telling employees the company was “committed to removing barriers and providing comprehensive access to quality and affordable care for all of our employees, cast members and their families, including family planning and reproductive care, no matter where they live.”

Several outlets reported on the memo, including CNBC, which published a copy of the note signed by Paul Richardson, Disney’s chief human resources officer, and Pascale Thomas, Disney’s vice president of enterprise benefits and well-being.

Disney’s memo comes as Corporate America and the rest of the country are reacting to the Supreme Court’s decision. Some companies, such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, shared similar messages to employees Friday.

“We recognize the impact that today’s Supreme Court ruling could have on many Americans and understand that some of you may have concerns about what that might mean for you and your families, as medical and family planning decisions are deeply personal,” Disney said in the memo, adding the travel benefit for employee also “covers medical situations related to cancer treatments, transplants, rare disease treatment and family planning (including pregnancy-related decisions).”

“Disney will continue to prioritize the health, safety and well-being of our team members and their families,” the memo went on to say.

In Florida, Disney is one of the biggest employers with tens of thousands of employees working at the theme parks, hotels, cruise line and other properties.

Starting July 1, a new Florida law will ban most abortions after 15 weeks.

Walt Disney World did not respond to a request for comment Friday from Florida Politics.

For Disney, political issues have been a major headache for the company this year. Disney angered both liberals and many employees for its silence over Florida’s controversial “Parental Rights in Education” law — dubbed “Don’t Say Gay” by critics — and then drew ire from Gov. Ron DeSantis and state Republican lawmakers when CEO Bob Chapek finally addressed the law, saying he was against it.

In retaliation, lawmakers voted to strip away Disney’s special government taxing district. That measure goes into effect next year.