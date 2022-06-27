June 27, 2022
Shevrin Jones to address Democratic National Committee’s LGBTQ+ Gala

Kelly Hayes

He will speak alongside special guest, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

Florida Sen. Shevrin Jones is set to address the Democratic National Committee’s 23rd Annual LGBTQ+ Gala this Monday in New York City.

Jones, a Miami Gardens Democrat, became Florida’s first openly gay state Senator upon his initial election in 2020. He previously served in Florida’s House of Representatives from 2012 through 2020.

“I am honored to attend this year’s 23rd Annual LGBTQ+ Gala with Pete Buttigieg and many other trailblazers within the Party. After a two-year pandemic hiatus, I couldn’t be more excited that we are coming together to celebrate the progress we’ve made as a community and discuss where we go from here,” Jones said in a statement. “Despite extreme Republican politicians’ attempts to divide us with more fear-mongering and discrimination-driven legislation in states across the country, I know that when we stand up and use our voices, hope and love will win out over hate.”

Jones has been an outspoken advocate for the LGBTQ community, most recently joining a panel as part of the National Democratic Training Committee’s (NDTC) ‘Build Blue Week.’ There, Jones spoke about how Democratic candidates need to return to grassroots campaigning and how the party must continue to take action to protect LGBTQ rights.

The DNC has hosted the LGBTQ+ Gala for over 20 years, featuring special guests including former Presidents Barack ObamaBill Clinton and Joe Biden, as well as former Vice President Al Gore, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, U.S. Olympian Gus Kenworthy, actress Barbra Streisand, and many others.

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

