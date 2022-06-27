Marco Rubio endorses ‘principled conservative’ Aaron Bean in Florida CD 4

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is backing Aaron Bean in the race for Florida’s 4th Congressional District.

Bean is running for the Republican nomination in the Aug. 23 Primary Election, the winner of which will move on to face the Democratic nominee in November.

“Aaron Bean is a principled conservative leader and business owner who knows what Florida families need and will stand up for our values in Washington,” Rubio said. “I have considered Aaron a friend since we served together in the Florida House, and I am so glad that he’s put himself forward to serve the people of Northeast Florida in Congress. I am proud to endorse Aaron Bean’s campaign for Congress.”

Bean responded, “I am so grateful and excited for the endorsement from Senator Rubio. Senator Rubio has been up in Washington fighting for Florida and our nation in the U.S. Senate, and I hope to be his partner in the U.S. House come November.

“I served with Senator Rubio when he was the Speaker of the Florida House and was a proud member of his leadership team. What we accomplished in the House, putting an exclamation point on the conservative agenda and policies that are now a part of the fabric of Florida, I hope to mirror in Washington together.”

Rubio is one of many elected leaders to endorse Bean in the three weeks since he entered the race, with others including the sheriffs of Clay and Nassau counties and nearly two dozen current and former elected officials from Nassau County.

Bean currently represents Nassau and part of Duval County in the state Senate, where he serves as Senate President Pro Tempore.

CD 4 includes portions of Nassau, Clay and Duval counties.

Bean is taking on Erick Aguilar, who originally filed to run in the GOP Primary in the old CD 4 against U.S. Rep. John Rutherford, and health insurance contract analyst Jon Chuba in the Republican Primary.

Though the district is expected to perform Republican in the fall, former state Sen. Tony Hill and previous congressional candidate LaShonda Holloway are both actively campaigning for the Democratic nomination.