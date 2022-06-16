Nearly two dozen current and former Nassau County officials back Aaron Bean in CD 4

One day after releasing his first ad of the campaign and rolling out a group of endorsers spanning the new Florida’s 4th Congressional District, Sen. Aaron Bean announced endorsements from 23 Nassau County elected officials, including majorities on the County Commission, Fernandina Beach City Commission and the Nassau County School Board.

“I’m thrilled to be rolling out another list of local endorsements from leaders in the Nassau County area, who have endorsed my campaign to represent the people of Congressional District 4 in Congress,” Bean said in a statement.

“These leaders are all seeing the same things I’m seeing, liberal policies that are failing us, and they know that we need a Republican leader to represent us in Congress. I am honored to have their support as the Republican candidate that can put us on the right track and fight for our region, and our conservative principles and values, in Washington.”

Countywide, Bean secured support from Clerk of Court John Crawford, Tax Collector John Drew and Property Appraiser Mike Hickox, who were joined by three County Commissioners — Aaron Bell (District 2), Thomas Ford (District 4) and John Martin (District 1). Former Clerk of Court Jerry Gleeson also lent his support.

Former County Commissioner George Spicer — who’s running against Ford — endorsed, as did former Commissioner Justin Taylor, who’s running for the District 3 seat on the Port of Fernandina’s Ocean Highway and Port Authority. Former County Commissioner Jimmy Higginbotham is a Bean supporter as well.

On the School Board, Bean is being endorsed by Superintendent Kathy Burns, Board Chairwoman Donna Martin (District 1), and Board members Lissa Braddock (District 5) and Gail Cook (District 2). Former Superintendent John Ruis joined them.

On the Fernandina Beach City Commission, Bean received the support of his son Bradley Bean, along with Vice Mayor Len Kreger and Commissioner David Sturges. Other municipal officials lending their names to the campaign included Callahan Town Council President Ken Bass, Hilliard Town Clerk Lisa Purvis, Hilliard Town Councilman John Beasley, former Callahan Mayor Shirley Graham and former Callahan Town Clerk Stephanie Knagge.

Bean, who was widely rumored to run for CD 4’s Republican nomination before eventually entering the race, began with endorsements from the Sheriffs of Clay and Nassau counties. On Wednesday, the campaign announced the backing of former U.S. Rep. Ander Crenshaw, former FSU President and Florida House Speaker John Thrasher, former Lt. Gov. Jennifer Carroll, former Jacksonville Mayors John Peyton and John Delaney, Baldwin Mayor Sean Lynch, Atlantic Beach Mayor Ellen Glasser, Neptune Beach Mayor Elaine Brown and Jacksonville Beach Mayor Chris Hoffman.

Bean faces Navy veteran and businessman Erick Aguilar for the GOP nomination. Rep. Jason Fischer withdrew recently to run for Duval County Property Appraiser.

Former Sen. Tony Hill and LaShonda Holloway are running for the Democratic nomination in what’s considered a safe Republican district.