Aaron Bean launches ad, nets more endorsements in CD 4

Aaron Bean on Wednesday released a new ad and announced several new endorsements in his campaign for Florida’s 4th Congressional District.

In the ad, titled “Best Days,” the Republican state Senator says the country’s best days are still ahead if Americans “do the right thing.”

“Northeast Florida is home. Always has been, always will be. I know our best days are still ahead. As a lifelong conservative, I also know Joe Biden is a train wreck,” Bean says.

“In Congress, I’ll fight to end inflation, fix our economy, secure our border. I’ll fight for life, our police, our constitution. I’m Aaron Bean and I approve this message because when we do the right thing our best days are still ahead.”

The ad dropped as Bean announced another wave of endorsements for his campaign. The new backers include former U.S. Rep. Ander Crenshaw, former FSU President and Florida House Speaker John Thrasher, former Lt. Gov. Jennifer Carroll, former Jacksonville Mayors John Peyton and John Delaney, Baldwin Mayor Sean Lynch, Atlantic Beach Mayor Ellen Glasser, Neptune Beach Mayor Elaine Brown and Jacksonville Beach Mayor Chris Hoffman.

“These great leaders have all served our community tirelessly, focusing on building up our Northeast region and putting the needs of our neighbors first. I am honored to have their support and take our shared commitment of conservative values to Washington to fight out-of-control gas prices, inflation and government overreach,” Bean said.

The Fernandina Beach lawmaker launched his CD 4 campaign earlier this month, joining state Rep. Jason Fischer and political outsider Erick Aguilar in the Republican Primary. Fischer exited the race earlier this week, making Bean the presumptive favorite for the Republican nomination.

CD 4 includes portions of Nassau, Clay and Duval counties.

Though the district is expected to perform Republican in the fall, former state Sen. Tony Hill and previous congressional candidate LaShonda Holloway are both actively campaigning for the Democratic nomination.