June 15, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis selects Chris Graham as State Guard Director amid budding hurricane season
Ron DeSantis and Chris Graham. Image via Facebook Live.

Renzo DowneyJune 15, 20227min0

Related Articles

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

Aaron Bean launches ad, nets more endorsements in CD 4

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Paul Renner endorses Michelle Salzman in Mike Hill rematch

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Ron DeSantis endorses Jonathan Martin to succeed Ray Rodrigues in SD 33

Ron DeSantis Chris Graham
DeSantis says the military whipped up applicants who are now coming 'out of the woodwork' to apply.

With hurricane season underway, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ State Guard is taking shape.

DeSantis announced Wednesday that recently retired Marine Lt. Col. Chris Graham will be the Director of the Florida State Guard, a civilian force the Legislature resurrected this year at the Republican Governor’s behest. The Director will oversee the recruitment and training of 400 guard members and mobilize the force during states of emergency.

Graham grew up in Miami and moved to the Panhandle after leaving active duty in the Marines. He now lives in Destin.

Speaking to the crowd gathered in Madeira Beach for DeSantis’ announcement, Graham said the State Guard has a particularly important mission. Hurricane season began this month and will continue through November.

“As Floridians, you guys know, the last hurricane is behind us, the next hurricane is on the horizon,” Graham said. “Anything we can do to help, I want to help.”

He also said he wants to build whatever capabilities are constructive to fulfill the Guard’s mission as a state defense force.

Lawmakers allocated $10 million to the force, which will help cover the 400 slots for guardsmen. DeSantis says 1,200 people have already applied, which he credits to media who reported about the Guard as if it were a novel force despite the fact that two dozen states and territories have active defense forces.

“They were basically saying that, like, ‘Governor DeSantis is raising an army to raze the countryside,'” DeSantis said in a mocking tone.

“All they did was give free advertising for it, and so people were like, ‘Oh, man! I want to join the Florida State Guard, we’re really excited about it,'” he continued.

Department of Veterans’ Affairs Executive Director Hammer Hartsell, a retired Marine who served together with Graham in Fallujah during the Iraq War, noted he has 11 more months of eligibility to join the State Guard.

“I’ll raise my hand again and give all my weekends, all my vacation time, anything it takes. I’ll be a private in the State Guard, and I’ll love it,” Hartsell said.

Based in St. Augustine, Graham’s position will be part time and pay a $400 to $500 stipend per day. In addition to working as a team and meeting physical, tactical and scheduling requirements, the Governor’s Office asks that applicants be “ready to be a part of history.”

The State Guard was founded as a World War II-era volunteer force but has been defunct since the 1940s. After DeSantis announced in December that he wanted a dedicated emergency force that doesn’t answer to the federal government, the Legislature reauthorized it in the coming fiscal year’s budget.

Florida residents interested in enlisting into the force must be between the ages of 18 and 60 and satisfy several criteria, including a medical exam with standards similar to the Florida National Guard.

Unlike the Florida National Guard, the State Guard would answer solely to the Governor without federal deployments, federal missions or federal funding.

DeSantis told the crowd he pushed for the recreation of the State Guard because the President Joe Biden’s administration mandates vaccines for military service members, including members of the National Guard. That pushed people who still wanted to serve out of the armed forces.

“There’s opportunities where people still want to serve, but they want to serve based on their conscience on that issue,” DeSantis said. “We saw that. We said, ‘Well, where are they going to go? It’d be nice to have a spot for them.'”

The pandemic, hurricanes and protests have stretched the Florida National Guard’s numbers razor thin, Florida National Guard Adjutant General Jim Eifert said.

Under the terms of the State Guard, a Governor may mobilize the State Guard when the National Guard is under federal orders during a state of emergency.

Such circumstances are more common than not, according to state data. The National Guard has served more than 2.9 million federal workdays between 2016 and 2021, but only 834,000 on state missions.

The State Guard would assist the National Guard with hurricanes, natural disasters and other Florida-specific emergencies.

DeSantis’ call to reauthorize the state guard came months after he recalled National Guard forces serving in Washington to protect the nation’s Capitol after the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Democrats, like Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, have criticized the State Guard as DeSantis’ “private army.”

Post Views: 0

Renzo Downey

Renzo Downey covers state government for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering state government for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPaul Renner endorses Michelle Salzman in Mike Hill rematch

nextAaron Bean launches ad, nets more endorsements in CD 4

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

One quarter of Legislature poised for election without opposition as qualifying starts

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more