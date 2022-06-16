Dept. of Elder Affairs’ Jack Capra — Navy vet and service dog advocate — dies

Jack Capra, Interim General Counsel at the Department of Elder Affairs (DOEA) and a U.S. Navy veteran who served alongside Gov. Ron DeSantis in Guantanamo Bay, has died suddenly.

Capra, a retired JAG, was officially the Deputy General Counsel at DOEA. In addition to his service in Guantanamo, he served nine months in Iraq, where he earned a Purple Heart.

“The First Lady and I are deeply saddened to hear about the sudden passing of Jack Capra, who has served the State of Florida for many years. We send our deepest condolences to his loving wife Sandi and his entire family,” DeSantis said in a statement.

“Jack was a dedicated husband, father, and friend to many. Jack honorably served in the Navy, including in GTMO and Iraq, earning the Purple Heart and Combat Action Ribbon. After serving as city councilman in Vero Beach, Jack moved to Tallahassee to work for the state, most recently serving as Deputy General Counsel for the Department of Elder Affairs. Jack assuredly left a lasting impact on all the communities he has served. He will be missed.”

Capra and his service dog, Rocco the black labradoodle, were well-known in government circles. In addition to his service, Capra was an advocate for service members and service dogs, including as an early graduate of K9s for Warriors.

“Words cannot begin to express our profound feelings of loss for our dear friend and colleague, Jack Capra,” DOEA Secretary Michelle Branham said in a statement.

“Everybody absolutely loved Jack — he was such a great person that brought everyone together. He was fun, vibrant, and truly had a welcoming spirit. Jack was brilliant, down-to-earth, and led with a servant’s heart. We deeply mourn with his wonderful wife, Sandi, and his family. Jack, and his service dog Rocco, brightened the halls of our department, and our hearts are broken.”

Capra in 2015 ran unsuccessfully in a Special Election for House District 17, losing in the Republican Primary to eventual Rep. Cyndi Stevenson.