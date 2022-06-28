June 28, 2022
Personnel note: Gail Morgan re-elected as Film Florida President

Drew WilsonJune 28, 2022

film-reel
Morgan’s re-election was announced alongside the Film Florida Board of Directors for 2022-2023.

Gail Morgan, Film Commissioner for the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Film Commission, has been re-elected President of Film Florida.

Morgan’s re-election was announced at the Film Florida Annual Meeting, alongside the announcement of the Film Florida Board of Directors for 2022-2023.

The 2022-2023 Film Florida Board of Directors and alternate board members hail from twelve different counties in Florida stretching from Escambia to Monroe.

“It is an honor to continue to serve as President of Film Florida. The past two years have been challenging but also rewarding and I am proud of how everyone in our organization has stepped up to help each other and the entire state of Florida,” Morgan said.

“Our membership has continued to grow and that is a testament to our organization’s professionalism, commitment, and the initiatives our members have put forth. I look forward to working side by side with industry professionals as we continue to seek opportunities to strengthen the film, television and digital media production industry.

“Our industry has been resilient and remains an important piece in Florida’s economic growth and diversification and we look forward to competing for high wage jobs in the film, television and digital media production industry.”

Morgan has worked at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Film Commission, formerly known as the Emerald Coast Film Commission, for more than a decade.

Before becoming Film Commissioner, she worked as a producer and production manager for more than twenty years, gaining an extensive amount of experience working on several types of entertainment production, including feature films, TV series, commercials, documentaries, large arena events, parades, festivals, musicals and musical tours, theatrical events, corporate entertainment events, conferences and celebrity galas. Her strengths include client relations, team building and overall project budget management.

Morgan has been a member of Film Florida for ten years and on the Executive Board for three years, serving as 1st Vice President before becoming President. She is also a Certified Film Commissioner through the Association of Film Commissioners International.

The slate of 2022 – 2023 Executive Board Officers:

— 1st Vice President: Sandy Lighterman, Broward County Film Commission (Film Commission Council)

— 2nd Vice President: Matt Wohl, Traveling Dog Films (Industry & Association Council Council)

— Secretary: Michael Viera, SAG-AFTRA (Labor Council)

— Treasurer: Anne Russell, Full Sail University (Education Council)

— Immediate Past President: Bonnie King, 321BonnieKing (Industry & Association Council)

Film Commission Council:

— Chair: Tyler Martinolich, Film Tampa Bay

— Vice Chair: Chad Newman, Florida Keys & Key West Film Commission

— Secretary: Gaby LaJeunesse, Florida’s Sports Coast Film Commission

— Alternates: Tony Armer, St. Pete Clearwater Film Commission; Meagan Happel, Florida’s Space Coast Film Commission; and Michelle Hillery, Palm Beach County Film and Television Commission.

Industry & Association Council:

— Co-Chair: Alexa Sheehan, HarborDashery Productions, LLC

— Co-Chair: Jennelle Jordan, Women in Film & Television Florida;

— Secretary: Chris Odom, FireFly Media Group

— Alternates: Jen Vargas, Film Slam; Lindsey Sandrin, Vū Technologies; and Herb Miller, TelevisaUnivision, Inc.

Leah Sokolowsky of Teamsters Local 769 and Michael Viera of SAG-AFTRA will continue to represent Labor Council.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

previousAlan Cohn more confident than ever in chances to win CD 15 for Democrats

