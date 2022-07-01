Jane Castor to host ‘Boom by the Bay’ for July 4

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor is set to host “Boom by the Bay” this year for the city’s Fourth of July celebrations. This year’s event will feature the largest-ever fireworks display along Tampa’s Bayshore Boulevard.

The events, powered by TECO, will kick-off at 11 a.m. at Sparkman Wharf, where there will be a fireworks display along the waterfront as well as a water ski show, live music, food and drinks. Stop by Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park any time after noon to visit the “Boom Bar,” which will feature the exclusive Boom by the Bay popsicle drink “Boozy Boom Pop” — a watermelon citrus pop taking a swim in a Cutwater margarita or mojito.

Then, starting at 3 p.m., Armature Works will host another fireworks viewing accompanied by live music, a kid zone, food, drinks and even a hot dog eating competition.

Several events are set for 4 p.m., including entertainment at Curtis Hixon, which will include a family fun area, music, food trucks and the Boom Bar. Water Works Park will also have a fireworks viewing at that time with music and food trucks.

The Straz Center for the Performing Arts will host entertainment from 5 to 9 p.m., including live music from Jennifer and the For Reals on the Riverwalk Stage.

The Friends of the Riverwalk July 4th Boat Parade is scheduled for 6 to 7:45 p.m., in which a patriotic parade of boats decked out in “red, white, and Bolts blue” will sail down Seddon Channel between Davis Islands and Harbour Island. Then, small boats will continue up the Hillsborough River to the bend at Armature Works.

Set to start around 8 p.m., weather permitting, the largest-ever fireworks display along Bayshore Boulevard will take place, along with food trucks and live music.

To get around Downtown, walk, use rental bikes or electric scooters, hop on the free TECO Line Streetcar, or take the free Bayshore shuttle.

All city-operated garages will be available, along with street parking and private lot options. City of Tampa parking garages (including the Fort Brooke garage) will cost $10 for the day.

Attendees can also park in Ybor City and take the free TECO Line Streetcar to the festivities.

Chairs and blankets, as well as small coolers, will be allowed in public parks and along Bayshore Boulevard, but do not bring alcohol. Large umbrellas or tents will not be permitted. For security, all items are subject to search, and please don’t leave belongings unattended.