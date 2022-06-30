June 30, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis praises Florida’s selective civics, history education as exam scores rise
Ron DeSantis

Scott PowersJune 30, 20223min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

New fiscal year, new budget, new … state dessert? Here’s Part 2 of a list of laws taking effect Friday

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

Republican Scotty Moore reinstated to CD 9 ballot

HeadlinesInfluence

‘Stop W.O.K.E Act,’ 15-week abortion ban among list of 144 new laws taking effect Friday, Part 1

Ron DeSantis
The Governor touted exam scores for 'anti-woke' civics and history education.

Gov. Ron DeSantis Thursday announced that Florida’s civics and history education scores have risen significantly since he put an emphasis on it in schools and began cracking down on versions he calls “distorted.”

At Crooms Academy of Information Technology, a magnet school in Sanford, DeSantis and Education Commissioner Manny Diaz laid out results of 2022 school civics literacy and history exams that showed a 5-point increase from the previous year, to a passing rate of almost 70%. Students’ passing rate in history went up by 2 points.

The improvements, the Governor and Commissioner said, were across the board and in key student demographic groups, including those who are economically disadvantaged and those with learning disabilities.

“That’s not nearly good enough. That’s much better, I would say, than most people would expect, and certainly much better than probably what you would get in most parts of the country,” DeSantis said.

He and Diaz credited the improvements to his programs and legislation he signed in 2021 to overhaul civics education and require civics literacy exams, to encourage civics debate teams in high schools, and to reward teachers with bonuses for getting civics education training.

Surrounded by books in the Crooms Academy library, including some displaying potentially subversive messages, DeSantis also reminded the gathering that he also has pushed for restrictions on what kinds of influences students may exposed to in school books, seeking to ban anything deemed “woke,” including math textbooks.

“We’re also unabashedly promoting civics and history that’s accurate and is not trying to push an ideological agenda,” DeSantis said. “I think what we have seen in different parts of the country is they have tried to distort history as a way to pursue an agenda.”

Critics have contended that DeSantis has tried to sanitize public education from teaching darker aspects of social history. But he has insisted, and reiterated Thursday in Sanford, that it’s about others trying to distort history, not him.

“We are learning the real history. You’re learning the real facts, that’s not going to be done in a way that’s trying to indoctrinate students with whatever modern agenda that somebody may have.”

Post Views: 0

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLast Call for 6.30.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

nextFlorida congressional candidate arrested during protest outside U.S. Supreme Court

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Judge rules Florida’s 15-week abortion ban unconstitutional

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more