FWC warns against boating under the influence this July 4th Weekend

Steer sober or get pulled over, captain.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) Division of Law Enforcement will be promoting awareness and conducting heightened enforcement this holiday weekend to prevent boating under the influence.

The enhanced provisions comes as part of the national Operation Dry Water campaign this Fourth of July weekend. The Fourth of July holiday is one of the busiest boating holidays all over the U.S., including in Florida. In July 2021, Florida reported two fatalities and 53 injuries due to BUI related accidents.

“Boating while impaired endangers not only yourself, but your family, friends and other boaters on the water,” said Maj. Rob Beaton, FWC’s Boating and Waterways Section Leader. “FWC officers will be actively patrolling statewide looking for impaired boaters. Our mission is to ensure the safety of all those enjoying the state’s vast and diverse waterways. That is why the FWC is joining other states and agencies across the country to do our part in keeping boaters safe and preventing accidents related to boating under the influence.”

In Florida, it is illegal to operate a vessel with a blood alcohol content level of .08 or higher — the same as it is to operate a vehicle. This applies to all bodies of water.

Alcohol is a leading contributing factor in recreational boating deaths, and a major contributor to accidents. Last year in Florida, 20% of fatal accidents were related to alcohol or drug use, according to the FWC.

If a person decides to have alcohol on their vessel, the FWC said it important to designate an operator who isn’t drinking alcohol and will remain sober to ensure everyone gets home safely. The FWC encourages boaters to enjoy the boating season to its full extent by boating sober, wearing a life jacket and taking a boating education course.

The national Operation Dry Water weekend will take place July 2 through July 4. The mission of Operation Dry Water is to reduce the number of alcohol- and drug-related incidents and fatalities on the water.