July 2, 2022
Tampa PBA endorses Alicia Whiting Bozich for Hillsborough County Court

Alicia Whiting Bozich
The candidates are running to succeed Judge Paul Jeske, who is retiring. 

The Tampa Police Benevolent Association is endorsing Alicia Whiting Bozich as she runs for Judge on Hillsborough County Court, Group 14.

The Tampa PBA, founded in 1972, represents nearly 1,000 sworn law enforcement officers of the Tampa Police Department.

“We are proud to endorse Alicia Whiting Bozich for Hillsborough County Court Judge, Group 14. She demonstrates a strong commitment to the men and women of law enforcement. We know she has our back,” Darla Portman, president of the Tampa PBA, said in a statement.

Whiting Bozich has almost two decades of experience in civil litigation, participating in over 100 civil trials, and has handled both state and federal appeals. She has been recognized severa; times as a Rising Star by Super Lawyers.

“It is a tremendous honor to have the support and endorsement of the Tampa Police Benevolent Association in my run for County Court Judge. This is such strong statement as the law enforcement officers of our community are so close to the judicial system they know what it takes to be a good Judge. I greatly appreciate their support and look forward to working along side many of them as we continue to work toward a victory in the August 23rd Election,” Whiting Bozich said in a statement.

Whiting faces three other candidates in the race for County Judge, including Melissa Black, Linette Brookins and Mike Isaac. The non-partisan race is for a six year term on the Hillsborough County Court. The candidates are running to succeed Judge Paul Jeske, who is retiring.

