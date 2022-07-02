July 2, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida Highway Patrol offers safety tips for record-breaking July 4th traffic

Kelly HayesJuly 2, 20224min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

A little less fire, a little more work? Cost of July 4th cookouts 17% higher than last year

APoliticalHeadlines

FWC warns against boating under the influence this July 4th Weekend

APoliticalHeadlines

Boom! Find the closest Florida fireworks display to you this Fourth of July Weekend

More than 2.6 million Floridians are expected to travel during the Fourth of July holiday.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles’ (FLHSMV) division of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is urging drivers to exercise caution when traveling on Florida roads for the July 4th weekend.

More than 2.6 million Floridians are expected to travel during the Fourth of July holiday period, and 89% of those travelers are forecasted to travel by automobile – the most on record, dating back to 2001, according to AAA.

“With a predicted record-breaking amount of travel expected over the upcoming holiday weekend, we are urging motorists to drive with caution and obey all Florida traffic laws,” FLHSMV executive director Terry L. Rhodes said in a statement. “The Fourth of July holiday is a great opportunity to gather with friends, family, and loved ones to celebrate our nation’s independence, but please be safe, never drive impaired, and arrive alive this Independence Day.”

In July 2021, there were nearly 56,000 speeding citations issued to drivers across Florida, and more than 13,000 citations issued for careless driving. FHP troopers will have increased presence on Florida roadways throughout the holiday weekend and will be conducting enforcement operations targeting aggressive and impaired drivers.

“FHP urges all Floridians and visitors to slow down and never drive impaired, especially this Fourth of July Holiday Weekend,” Colonel Gene S. Spaulding, director of the Florida Highway Patrol, said in a statement. “Please ensure you have a plan if you decide to drink and always have a designated driver. If you witness an aggressive or impaired driver, we encourage you to dial *FHP (*347) or 911. The life you save may be your own.”

FHP offers the following driving safety tips for this year’s Fourth of July weekend:

— Don’t drive impaired. If you are planning to have alcoholic beverages, plan to have a designated driver or ride share service get you home safely. Never drive drug impaired.

— If you see an impaired or aggressive driver, call *FHP (*347) or 911.

— Obey speed limits and practice courtesy on the highway.

— Buckle up. Your seat belt is your vehicle’s best safety feature.

— ATVs and off-road vehicles are to be driven on unpaved roadways – never the highway.

— Don’t drive distracted. Keep your eyes on the road, hands on the wheel, and mind on driving.

— Get plenty of rest before you get behind the wheel. Drowsy driving can be just as dangerous as impaired driving.

Post Views: 0

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSt. Pete to seek historic federal funding in hopes of 'Reconnecting Communities'

nextDemocrats swiftly raised $80M after court overturned Roe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Boom! Find the closest Florida fireworks display to you this Fourth of July Weekend

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more