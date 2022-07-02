Florida Highway Patrol offers safety tips for record-breaking July 4th traffic

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles’ (FLHSMV) division of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is urging drivers to exercise caution when traveling on Florida roads for the July 4th weekend.

More than 2.6 million Floridians are expected to travel during the Fourth of July holiday period, and 89% of those travelers are forecasted to travel by automobile – the most on record, dating back to 2001, according to AAA.

“With a predicted record-breaking amount of travel expected over the upcoming holiday weekend, we are urging motorists to drive with caution and obey all Florida traffic laws,” FLHSMV executive director Terry L. Rhodes said in a statement. “The Fourth of July holiday is a great opportunity to gather with friends, family, and loved ones to celebrate our nation’s independence, but please be safe, never drive impaired, and arrive alive this Independence Day.”

In July 2021, there were nearly 56,000 speeding citations issued to drivers across Florida, and more than 13,000 citations issued for careless driving. FHP troopers will have increased presence on Florida roadways throughout the holiday weekend and will be conducting enforcement operations targeting aggressive and impaired drivers.

“FHP urges all Floridians and visitors to slow down and never drive impaired, especially this Fourth of July Holiday Weekend,” Colonel Gene S. Spaulding, director of the Florida Highway Patrol, said in a statement. “Please ensure you have a plan if you decide to drink and always have a designated driver. If you witness an aggressive or impaired driver, we encourage you to dial *FHP (*347) or 911. The life you save may be your own.”

FHP offers the following driving safety tips for this year’s Fourth of July weekend:

— Don’t drive impaired. If you are planning to have alcoholic beverages, plan to have a designated driver or ride share service get you home safely. Never drive drug impaired.

— If you see an impaired or aggressive driver, call *FHP (*347) or 911.

— Obey speed limits and practice courtesy on the highway.

— Buckle up. Your seat belt is your vehicle’s best safety feature.

— ATVs and off-road vehicles are to be driven on unpaved roadways – never the highway.

— Don’t drive distracted. Keep your eyes on the road, hands on the wheel, and mind on driving.

— Get plenty of rest before you get behind the wheel. Drowsy driving can be just as dangerous as impaired driving.