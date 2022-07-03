July 3, 2022
Flamethrower used to torch Pan-African flag flying on pole in St. Pete
Image via AP.

July 3, 2022

Pan African flag burned
Security footage shows the event.

A person using a flamethrower set fire Saturday to a Pan-African flag flying on a pole outside the headquarters of the Uhuru Movement, a Black international socialist group based in St. Petersburg.

Security video released by the group shows the driver of a white Honda sedan pulling up outside the group’s headquarters, removing a flamethrower from the trunk and shooting a tower of fire at the flag flying about 30 feet above the ground. The group says the man stopped when a worker inside the building yelled at him. The video shows him putting the flamethrower back in the trunk and then driving away. A photo supplied by the group shows the flag with a large hole.

St. Petersburg police said they are investigating the fire and are working to identify a suspect.

The Uhuru Movement is part of the African People’s Socialist Party, which says it is “uniting African people as one people for liberation, social justice, self-reliance and economic development.”

Akile Akai, the group’s director of agitation and propaganda, said the attack is in the same vein as the May killing of 10 Black people at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket. Police say the arrested suspect in the Buffalo massacre is a white nationalist.

Akai said such attacks are caused by the decline of a “social system and facade of normalcy based on oppression, colonialism and exploitation.”

___

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

Associated Press

  • Just a comment

    July 3, 2022 at 9:31 am

    Everyone else’s flags except the red white and blues 😂

