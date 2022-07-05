July 5, 2022
Jimmy Patronis’ Office returns $20M in unclaimed property in June

Gray Rohrer

Imprint of the U.S. Capitol building on a dollar bill banknote
'Claiming unclaimed property is a great way for people to get their hands on more cash to pay for those necessities that are becoming ever more expensive.'

More than $20 million in unclaimed goods was returned to Florida residents in June, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis’ Office said Tuesday.

Unclaimed property is typically a financial asset, such as an uncashed check, life insurance benefit or a valuable item or items left in a safety deposit box that are unclaimed or abandoned by the owner. A business or government entity can hold the property for five years while trying to locate the owner, then send it to Patronis’ Department of Financial Services, Division of Unclaimed Property, which sets up a database for owners to file a claim for the property.

For the fiscal year that ended in June, the division returned $388 million. That’s a new record, according to Patronis, who linked the doling out of obscure unclaimed financial assets to the skyrocketing inflation plaguing consumers.

“Unfortunately, many Americans are facing inflation that’s at a four-decade high, and as a result, everything is more expensive,” Patronis said in a released statement. “Claiming unclaimed property is a great way for people to get their hands on more cash to pay for those necessities that are becoming ever more expensive. I’m proud to announce that my Unclaimed Property Division has returned more than $20 million to the pockets of Floridians in June.”

“There is still more than $2 billion just waiting to be claimed and it only takes a few minutes to search with absolutely no cost to you,” he continued. “Now is the perfect time to search our website and discover if there are any unclaimed treasures in your name. Search now for yourself, your friends, your loved ones, and even your business at FLTreasureHunt.gov. It’s your money, claim it now!”

Here’s a breakdown of the unclaimed property returns by metro area:

— Pensacola: $371,000

— Panama City: $254,000

— Tallahassee: $648,000

— Jacksonville: $1,380,000

— Gainesville: $230,000

— Orlando: $3,200,000

— Tampa/St. Pete: $4,450,000

— Fort Myers/Naples: $550,000

— West Palm Beach: $2,100,000

— Miami: $7,100,000

Gray Rohrer

