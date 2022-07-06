July 6, 2022
Personnel note: Robyn Metcalf Blank joins Florida Alliance to End Human Trafficking

Robyn Metcalf Blank
'Robyn’s experience and passion will be a tremendous asset'

The Florida Alliance to End Human Trafficking is bringing on Robyn Metcalf Blank as Director of Special Projects.

“Robyn’s experience and passion will be a tremendous asset as we form partnerships with local service providers, advocates, and task forces with a goal of increasing statewide awareness and training on human trafficking,” said Executive Director Erin Collins.

Blank brings over a decade of experience advocating and developing solutions to improve outcomes for Florida’s most vulnerable children.

She previously served as the Statewide Director for the Open Doors Outreach Network, providing care and support services to survivors of sex trafficking aged 10-24 throughout the state. She also served as the Associate Executive Director for the American Children’s Campaign, advocating for policy changes benefitting Florida children.

Blank currently serves on the board of directors for the National Florida State University Alumni Association. She has volunteered with the Junior League of Tallahassee, Guardian Ad Litem and Relay for Life and previously served on the FSU College of Social Work Alumni Group board of directors.

She earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in social work as well as a master’s degree in public administration from FSU. She was named a 2020 Notable Nole by the FSU Alumni Association and in 2016 she received the Distinguished Young Alumni Award from the FSU College of Social Work.

The Florida Alliance to End Human Trafficking is a nonprofit established by the Legislature to serve as the Direct Support Organization to the Statewide Council on Human Trafficking.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics.

