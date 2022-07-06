July 6, 2022
Jared Moskowitz’s bid for Congress earns plaudits from national environmental, gun safety groups
Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Coral Springs, speaks against the parental trigger bill on the floor of the House of Representatives Thursday, April 4, 2013, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. House Bill 867: Parent Empowerment in Education, passed on a 68-51 vote. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)

Jared Moskowitz
On the heels of Hillary Clinton's endorsement, an air of inevitability is growing.

Jared Moskowitz’s advocacy for the environment and tighter gun control laws earned him another set of endorsements Wednesday in his bid to represent South Florida in Congress.

Moskowitz’s campaign to represent Florida’s 23rd Congressional District unveiled backing from the Sierra Club, the League of Conservation Voters, and the gun safety group Brady PAC. Their support follows a string of endorsements from other national groups representing Democratic causes as Moskowitz aims to succeed Democratic Rep. Ted Deutch of Boca Raton. Deutch is retiring from representing the district, which straddles Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Moskowitz said he was proud to accept endorsements from organizations leading on the same issues that have concerned him the most.

“Plain and simple, we need to create a sustainable world for future generations, and that involves addressing tough environmental threats and safety concerns,” he said, in a prepared statement. “I look forward to continuing these fights in Congress.”

Moskowitz is the front-runner for the seat that represents a district leaning heavily Democratic. For the Democratic nomination, he’s facing Fort Lauderdale City Commissioner Ben Sorensen, Allen Ellison, businessman Michaelangelo Collins Hamilton, Hava Holzhauer and Michael Trout.

Florida needs environmental champions like Moskowitz, a Sierra Club spokesman said. The Club lays claim to being one of the world’s oldest, large scale environmental groups with 750,000 members in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

“We have full confidence that Jared will help us take other bold actions to address climate change, reduce our reliance on fossil fuels, invest in sustainable infrastructure, protect the Everglades, and more,” said Sierra Club Florida Political Committee Chair David Harbeitner, as he pointed out that Moskowitz’s home territory is also ground zero for the effects of climate change.

The air of inevitability around Moskowitz’s congressional candidacy keeps growing. Last week, former presidential candidate and First Lady Hillary Clinton announced he was her choice for Congress. He also has leaders from the Broward County Soil & Water Commission on up to Congress endorsing him.

The League of Conservation Voters, also attesting to Moskowitz’s environmental chops, has been active since 1970, advocating for sound environmental laws and electing pro-environment candidates, according to a release from Moskowitz’s campaign.

Wednesday’s endorsement from Brady PAC represents the third national gun safety group to endorse Moskowtiz, who burnishes his “F-minus” rating from the National Rifle Association as a badge of honor. Giffords PAC, the group former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords started after she survived an assassination attempt, has also thrown their weight behind Moskowitz. Another group, Moms Demand Action, named Moskowitz a candidate of distinction.

Moskowitz, who was representing Parkland in the state Legislature when his hometown suffered the state’s worst shooting incident, was considered a key catalyst for the passage of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act, legislation that put Florida among the few states where residents younger than 21 are prohibited from buying assault rifles.

Jason Pressberg, Brady PAC’s executive director, had high praise for Moskowitz’s efforts for their cause.

“Jared Moskowitz is one of the foremost leaders in the country in preventing gun violence through meaningful legislative efforts,” Pressberg said.

“His leadership … was pivotal to creating important gun violence prevention measures and making schools safer. We need champions like Jared in Congress who will build upon the recently passed gun safety bill and continue to protect communities from the epidemic of gun violence.”

The district Moskowitz is seeking to represent stretches from Boca Raton to Fort Lauderdale.

