Tampa General ranks as top teaching hospital in Florida, among top 15 in U.S.

Tampa General Hospital is raising the bar yet again for quality health care standards in Florida.

The leading Tampa Bay academic medical center recently received another national recognition as the only top major teaching hospital in Florida and one of the top 15 in the country by 2022 Fortune/Merative (formerly IBM Watson Health).

“We are proud of this recognition, as it not only reflects our team members’ and physicians’ commitment to patient safety, experience and clinical outcomes but also emphasizes Tampa General’s focus on designing the future of health care,” said John Couris, TGH president and CEO.

In addition to ranking in the top 15, TGH is also one of 25 hospitals to receive the 2022 Everest Award. This award recognizes hospitals that demonstrate the highest performance and fastest long-term improvement.

In partnership with Merative, a data, analytics and technology company, Fortune identified the top 2,650 short-term, acute care, non-federal hospitals in the United States. The ranking process considers patient-centered care and critical clinical and operational performances, including clinical outcomes, survival rates, patient complications, health care association infections, operational efficiency, patient experience and ratings, financial health and more.

Another part of the Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list is a commitment to community health.

Hospitals were surveyed across three components: Hospital contributions to community health as a provider of critical services for community health and preventive care; hospital contributions as a community partner with local organizations to implement critical programs; and focusing on ways hospitals promote community health through their practices and supporting local economic and social progress.

“We are committed to enhancing the quality of health care while making it more accessible and affordable to everyone,” said Couris. “As a leading academic medical center in the United States, we are also committed to providing world-class training to the next generation of doctors, nurses and specialists, as well as transforming the way our hospital operates to provide better care for our patients in the future.