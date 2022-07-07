July 7, 2022
Waste Pro worker killed during garbage truck maintenance in Bradenton
Waste Pro.

waste pro
The death occurred near the Sarasota Bradenton airport.

A worker is dead following an accident while performing maintenance on a garbage truck in Florida, officials said.

The accident occurred Tuesday evening at a Waste Pro USA facility near the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, according to a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Leroy Firestone, 59, had been standing on a ladder and performing maintenance on the hydraulics of a garbage truck, officials said. At some point, the door on the side of the truck activated, causing it to close on the victim’s head.

Rescue workers pronounced Firestone dead at the scene.

Investigators said the death appears to be accidental, resulting from a miscommunication with another worker.

Waste Pro released a statement saying that nothing is more important than the health and safety of its workers.

“We appreciate the responsiveness of the first responders and emergency teams, and we will continue to cooperate with local authorities on this ongoing investigation,” the statement said.

___

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

Associated Press

