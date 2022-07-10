Jason Pizzo: Put the abortion question to the people

With the federal right to an abortion gone and left to state legislatures to decide, Miami Democratic state Sen. Jason Pizzo’s call for the question to be thrown to voters is blowing up.

“If women’s reproductive rights are now left up to the states, then it should be left up to the PEOPLE of those states, not the legislature,” he tweeted this week. “Let’s put it on the ballot.”

As of Sunday morning, the tweet had more than 41,100 likes and 7,488 retweets.

Pizzo hasn’t yet drafted the measure, but it could get on the ballot for voters to decide through a joint resolution of the Legislature. That requires three-fifths of both legislative houses to agree. And Pizzo said he believes that it will be popular with some of his Republican colleagues, also.

It’s a great solution for Republicans who are concerned about what Gov. Ron DeSantis’ political ambitions might require of them, Pizzo said.

After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last month, DeSantis went in front of the cameras to promise the state will “expand pro-life protections,” perhaps implying he would go beyond the ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy passed during last Session. He has not taken any specific action, but Pizzo predicts it’s coming.

DeSantis has swatted away talk about his national ambitions. Pizzo, however, theorizes that an absolute ban on the right to an abortion would play well with the national Republican base that DeSantis already is courting for a possible presidential run.

Pizzo said he sees that national strategy in DeSantis-backed legislation such as the new rules regarding the teaching of history and schoolhouse discussion of gender identity or sexual orientation.

Sending the question of abortion out for popular consideration would get these Republican lawmakers out of having to follow DeSantis’ wishes, especially given abortion bans with no exceptions for rape or incest that are being pushed in other state legislature. Florida’s new law restricting the procedure to the first weeks of pregnancy makes no exception for those circumstances.

“There are some pretty strong anti-abortion zealots in Tallahassee, but if you were one-on-one intimately asking members of either side, ‘Do you really believe a 10-year-old girl who gets raped is supposed to go full term with a pregnancy?’ their honest answer is quite different from the button that they might push if they’re told that their political futures are on the line,” Pizzo said.

Kevin Wagner, a professor of political science at Florida Atlantic University, said whether such a question is necessary will depend on whether the current state Supreme Court interprets the explicit right to privacy written in the Florida Constitution. It doesn’t appear in the federal constitution and has been cited in other abortion cases.

The 15-week ban now headed for the court will test that privacy provision again, he said. Wagner said he believes that a constitutional amendment will be proposed no matter what the Legislature does.

“You’re going to see proposed constitutional amendments in either direction, depending on which way the court interprets that right to privacy,” Wagner said.