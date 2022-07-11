Mike Haridopolos endorses Chase Tramont for HD 30

Former Senate President Mike Haridopolos is endorsing Chase Tramont in the Republican Primary for House District 30.

“Chase Tramont is a natural-born leader. He’s a tested conservative that stands strong for what he believes in. The voters of Brevard and Volusia counties can trust Chase to be their voice in Tallahassee, because he has proven he can push back on Socialism advocates and woke ideology to put his conservative principles to work as an elected leader. I’m proud to support him for the open House District 30 seat,” Haridopolos said.

Haridopolos, now a lobbyist, was first elected to the House in 2000 and moved up to the Senate in 2003, serving as Senate President for the 2010-12 term. He represented Brevard County, part of which is also included in the new HD 30.

“President Haridopolos is a household name in Brevard County after his tremendous work in the Legislature, so to have his endorsement means the world to me. There are dozens of young conservative minds throughout the region who have successfully modeled their campaigns and public service after his, with good reason: he’s a conservative champion,” Tramont said.

“This campaign may feel like it’s winding down, but our work is only beginning. We are taking our message to each and every GOP voter in HD 30, one by one. Every vote will count in the August 23 primary, and we will keep our foot on the gas as our team marches toward the finish line.”

Tramont, of Port Orange, faces Titusville Republican Robyn Hattaway in the Primary. Due to the late entry of write-in candidate Vic Baker, the race will essentially be decided on Aug. 23.

HD 30 covers the northwestern portion of Brevard, including most of Titusville, and stretches up the Volusia County coast to Port Orange.