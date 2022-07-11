Florida LGBTQ caucus lineup includes Charlie Crist, Val Demings and Nikki Fried

The Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus will host the major candidates for Governor and Senate at a gathering this month. Organizers aim to activate voters as Florida sees a bevy of controversial laws involving LGBTQ equality passed.

“We are ready to fight,” said Stephen Gaskill, president of the Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus.

“The young people who fought the Don’t Say Gay bill in school walkouts, those impacted by the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, the vulnerable Black, Brown and LGBTQ+ communities being targeted by Florida Republicans in legislative attacks, verbal slurs, and physical assaults — we all need to be inspired, uplifted, and motivated to vote for change. That’s what we’ll accomplish this weekend.”

The group’s Summer Caucus announced a guest list for its July 22-24 event that includes Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried, who face off a month later in a Democratic Primary for Governor.

Of note, Crist holds a speaking spot while Fried is part of the welcome reception along with Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantolis, Agriculture Commissioner candidate Ryan Morales and congressional candidates Hava Holzhauer and Ben Sorenson.

U.S. Rep. Val Demings, who is running for Senate, will attend the Saturday evening cocktail. There, the caucus will also honor U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy, a Winter Park Democrat, with a Congressional Leadership Award for her role on the Jan. 6 Committee.

Additionally, the group will honor one of Florida’s most prominent LGBTQ elected officials, state Rep. Michele Rayner-Goolsby. The St. Petersburg Democrat was the first Black queer woman elected to the Legislature, and she will be presented the award by state Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, the first Gay Latino elected to the House.

Sen. Lauren Book, Florida Senate Democratic Leader, and U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick are also listed as headliners for the event.

The event takes place at The Westin, with a host of events featuring a range of elected officials scheduled to talk.

Panels will be held on topics including the impact of the Roe v. Wade reversal on LGBTQ rights, the topic of a speech by Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg, and the use of culture wars to distract from economic issues. That latter topic will be discussed in a panel with state Sen. Annette Taddeo, also a congressional candidate, state Rep. Christine Hunschofsky and House candidate Hillary Cassel.

Floridians for Reproductive Freedom’s Emma Collum and House candidate Ashley Gantt will also discuss abortion’s future in Florida.

Book will participate in a luncheon presentation with House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell and Senate candidates Eunic Ortiz and Janelle Perez.

Smith will have a speaking spot, as will congressional candidate Jared Moskowitz. Rayner will participate on a panel on building a Democratic bench with state Rep. Marie Woodson, Hallandale Beach Commissioner Sabrina Javellana and congressional candidate Maxwell Alejandro Frost.

And touching on one of the biggest LGBTQ issues in the county, a panel will be held with student organizers of protests against a Florida measure critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” law. Participants include Maxx Fenning, Javier Gomez, Will Larkins and Nathalie Saladrigas.