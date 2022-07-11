July 11, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Webster Barnaby starts spending in HD 29 GOP race against Elizabeth Fetterhoff
Webster Barnaby

Gray RohrerJuly 11, 20223min0

Related Articles

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Chet Stokes secures JAXBIZ endorsement in HD 16

2022 - Legislative

Lauren Book joins slate of Democratic lawmakers endorsing Michele Rayner

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Mike Zhao’s California fundraiser continues out-of-state support in HD 45 race

FLAPOL092221CH001
Spending in Primaries is likely to increase as mail ballots are set to be sent to voters starting Thursday.

With little more than a month until Election Day — and just a few days until mail ballots are sent to voters — Rep. Webster Barnaby is starting to spend down his campaign war chest in a closely watched GOP Primary against fellow Rep. Elizabeth Fetterhoff.

Campaign finance records show Barnaby spent $25,300 in June, more than half of the $55,000 he’s spent during his whole re-election campaign. Of that, more than $20,000 went to advertising.

Barnaby raised just $9,400 last month, giving him a negative burn rate, but he still has more than $87,000 left in his campaign account, $12,500 more than Fetterhoff as of July 1.

Fetterhoff, meanwhile, spent $3,000 on printing and $4,100 on consulting and advertising last month. She spent $13,000 in total while raising $5,000.

However, Fetterhoff has a political committee, United for Florida’s Future, with $39,000 in its account as of July 1. But the committee raised just $1,500 and spent $1,650 last month.

Last week each campaign touted endorsements from police groups. Fetterhoff got the backing of the Police Benevolent Association while the Fraternal Order of Police is supporting Barnaby.

The pace of spending is likely to pick up as the Aug. 23 Primary draws near. Supervisors of Elections can begin mailing ballots to voters on Thursday. The last day to register to vote for the Primary is July 25.

The pair of Volusia County Republicans — Fetterhoff lives in DeLand; Barnaby hails from Deltona — were drawn into the same district during the redistricting process. House District 29 includes western Volusia County and stretches across Interstate 4 to grab DeLand as well. It’s the only 2022 legislative race featuring two incumbents.

Meanwhile, the lone Democrat in the race, Rick Karl, entered the race in May and has raised $20,200, including $9,600 last month. He’s spent nearly $9,000, including $3,000 on yard signs and $1,700 on the qualification fee.

Post Views: 0

Gray Rohrer

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida LGBTQ caucus lineup includes Charlie Crist, Val Demings, Nikki Fried

nextDrugmaker seeks FDA approval for over-the-counter birth control

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories