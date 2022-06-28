June 28, 2022
Florida PBA endorses Elizabeth Fetterhoff over Webster Barnaby
Elizabeth Fetterhoff. Image via Colin Hackley.

Jacob Ogles

FLAPOL101619CH088
The police union praised her record supporting first responders.

Florida’s largest police union made its move in one of the state’s most significant political standoffs.

The Florida Police Benevolent Association formally endorsed Rep. Elizabeth Fetterhoff, a DeLand Republican, over Rep. Webster Barnaby, a Deltona Republican.

“She demonstrates a strong commitment to the men and women of law enforcement, corrections, and probation,” a letter from Florida PBA President John Kazanjian said. “We know she has our back.”

The fact the PBA weighed in on the race holds particular significance as the HD 29 contest remains the only Florida legislative race pitting two House incumbents against one another. A new state House map initially put 19 different House members in districts with colleagues, but lawmakers prevented all other potential conflicts by moving their campaigns to nearby jurisdictions without incumbents.

Fetterhoff, who is seeking her third term in the House, said the support of law enforcement means a great deal to her as a lawmaker.

“I’m very happy the PBA has decided to back my campaign,” she said. “I have always been very supportive of law enforcement and first responders as a whole, and I think they realize that and are supportive of a candidate who is supportive of them.”

That the group would take sides in a contest with two incumbent lawmakers on the ballot also holds special significance, Fetterhoff said.

“They have worked with me and they know who I am,” she said. “They know I will fight for their issues.”

Fetterhoff also recently announced the support of other police and first responders in the area, including Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood, Florida Professional Firefighters and two local unions, DeLand Professional Firefighters Local 4347 and Deltona Professional Firefighters Local 2913.

Of note, the support also comes after Barnaby publicly told at least one GOP group in the region that he already had the support of the PBA. The Floridian reported that Barnaby told the Volusia Republican Executive Committee at a meeting this month that he had “just been endorsed by the Police Benevolent Association.”

Last updated on June 28, 2022

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

