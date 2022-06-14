June 14, 2022
Mike Chitwood tops first round of endorsements for Elizabeth Fetterhoff in HD 29
Elizabeth Fetterhoff. Image via Colin Hackley.

Jacob Ogles

FLAPOL101619CH088
Supporters include some who backed opponent Webster Barnaby in prior years.

Rep. Elizabeth Fetterhoff has gained the endorsement of Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood. The law enforcement leader tops a list of supporters announced by the DeLand Republican.

The lawmaker said Chitwood called her to offer his support.

“Being supportive of law enforcement and first responders is something I’ve always been proud of, and these leaders understand and respect that,” she told Florida Politics. “Members of our community can come home and know they are taken care of because they can count on our local Sheriff and police departments.”

Fetterhoff faces fellow Rep. Webster Barnaby, a Deltona Republican. The two GOP lawmakers ended up in the same House district following the once a decade redistricting process. The two were among 19 incumbents to end up in districts with fellow lawmakers. The House District 29 matchup is notably the only one in Florida that wasn’t resolved by a member relocation.

Fetterhoff, who won her office in 2018 by 61 votes to unseat Democratic Rep. Patrick Henry, feels confident in her record of results over two House terms. She credited that for the number of community leaders backing her campaign.

She also announced endorsements from elected officials including Volusia County Councilwoman Billie Wheeler, Lake Helen Mayor Cameron Lane, Ormond Beach Mayor Bill Partington, DeLand City Commissioner Chris Cloudman and Orange City Commissioners William O’Connor and Alex Tiamson.

She also touted the support of firefighter unions including the Florida Professional Firefighters and two local unions, the DeLand Professional Firefighters, L4347, and the Deltona Professional Firefighters, L2913.

The Deltona union, of course, comes from Barnaby’s turf. Fetterhoff also announced an endorsement by Dr. John Hill, West Volusia Family and Sports Medicine, who previously supported Barnaby’s runs in prior years, Fetterhoff said.

Maryam Ghyabi-White, founder of Ghyabi Consulting and Management and an appointee of Gov. Ron DeSantis to the St. Johns River Water Management District Governing Board, also endorsed her campaign.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

