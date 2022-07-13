July 13, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Former FSU President John Thrasher endorses Tallahassee City Commission candidate David Bellamy

Aimee SachsJuly 13, 20224min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Val Demings, Marco Rubio square off over attendance records

2022Headlines

Poll shows Marco Rubio leading Val Demings, but finds momentum for the Democrat

2022

FAMU board of trustees agree on budget requests

Dr. David Bellamy ART
Bellamy is challenging incumbent Jeremy Matlow for Seat 3 of the Tallahassee City Commission.

Former Florida State University President John Thrasher has endorsed David Bellamy in the Tallahassee City Commission Seat 3 Primary Election.

“After I was appointed President of FSU, it did not take long for Jean and I to call Tallahassee Home,” Thrasher said in a prepared statement.

“There is something special about this city. The spirit of the people who live here and the natural beauty that seamlessly fits into a thriving city in the South. Appreciating those things are why we are strongly supporting David Bellamy for the city commission. What makes Tallahassee special must be nurtured and maintained. The future we all hope for will be safe in the capable hands of David Bellamy.”

Thrasher, a Republican, served in both chambers of the Florida Legislature for decades, spending a term as Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives. From 2010 to 2011 Thrasher was the Chair of the Republican Party of Florida. He began his tenure as FSU President in 2014 until stepping down in 2021 and returning to lobbying firm The Southern Group.

Bellamy, an orthopedic surgeon and part-time police officer, filed to run against incumbent Jeremy Matlow back in October 2021. Matlow, who owns the pizza business Gaines Street Pies, was first elected to the City Commission in 2018, narrowly defeating Lisa Brown.

Matlow has been openly critical of the $27 million economic development grant to upgrade FSU’s Doak Campbell Stadium.

“It’s no surprise that supporters of the reckless $27 million Doak Campbell Stadium giveaway at Blueprint, extremist Republicans and the transactional revolving-door Adams Street lobbyist crowd support our opponent,” Matlow said in response to the Thrasher endorsement.

“In fact, that’s (Bellamy’s) base. We’re looking forward to continuing our path to victory and are proud to have the endorsements from the people that work hard every day for Tallahassee, including the Tallahassee Firefighters, Leon Classroom Teachers and Big Bend Labor Council among others.”

Bellamy and Matlow appeared to agree on some issues in last month’s debate at the Capital Tiger Bay Club.

Though both candidates are Democrats, the Aug. 23 Primary Election is nonpartisan. In February, Bellamy defended past donations he made to prominent Republicans, including Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz. He donated $2,700 to former Gov. Jeb Bush’s failed 2016 presidential campaign.

Last month Bellamy racked up over $25,000 in contributions, spending over $43,000. His campaign spent $23,931 on advertising and over $11,000 on signs, according to campaign finance records.

The Matlow campaign, meanwhile, raised over $8,000 in mostly small donations last month. Records show the campaign spent $2,000 on video production on July 1.

Post Views: 0

Aimee Sachs

Aimee Sachs covers politics in her hometown of Tallahassee and the Panhandle. The University of Florida graduate began her career as a sportswriter for the Tallahassee Democrat, Lakeland Ledger and MLB.com. She has also worked for Courthouse News Service and was a senior reporter for The Florida Channel before joining Florida Politics. You can email Aimee at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @AimSachs.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCitizens Property Insurance leaders grouse over rate decision, eye next Legislative Session

nextJoe Biden delivers tough talk on Iran as he opens Mideast visit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories