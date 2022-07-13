Aaron Bean plays auctioneer on TV, real life in new ad for CD 4

Aaron Bean’s campaign launched its second ad of the cycle, going up on Jacksonville television as the days dwindle to the start of early voting on Aug. 10, and vote-by-mail ballots are readied to the voters of the 4th Congressional District.

The ad, “20 Seconds,” will run concurrently on broadcast, cable and CTV with Bean’s first ad, “Best Days,” according to campaign spokeswoman Sarah Bascom.

Bean turns the focus of his second ad on President Joe Biden, with a man stating over images of Biden, “Is it possible to list all of Joe Biden’s failures in just 20 seconds?”

To which the ad provides Bean as an answer.

“Meet Aaron Bean, lifelong conservative, part-time auctioneer,” the voice-over artist says. “Let’s watch.”

During this time, Bean’s on camera in a bare white space, taking a drink of water and setting a kitchen timer.

“Massive inflation crisis, border crisis, spending crisis,” Bean rattles off. “Killed Keystone, blocked drilling, hiked prices, turned energy independence into ‘energy nightmare.’ Worsening gas prices, food prices, car prices, home prices.”

Then he picks up a shirt that says, “Let’s Go Brandon,” a euphemism among Republicans to say instead of “F*** Joe Biden,” the uncensored version which can also be widely found on various forms of merchandise.

“Even prices for these little numbers,” Bean says.

Then he continues.

“More chaos abroad, more crime at home,” Bean says. “Mask mandates, vax mandates, indoctrination in our schools, not to mention ….”

That point is when the voice-over comes on with the ringing kitchen timer ending Bean’s rat-a-tat listing of red-meat phrases for conservatives.

“It’s just too long,” the voice-over says.

Bean closes the ad by personally introducing himself, asking for one more try to fit more into those 20 seconds.

Further details for the new ad aren’t immediately available, but “Best Days” went up June 27 on a 16-day run, at a cost of $46,533. It’s received 3.4 million impressions among people aged 35 years and older, according to data compiled by Ad Impact. The vast majority of those impressions came from broadcast television, 3.2 million.

Bean faces Navy veteran and businessman Erick Aguilar, who originally filed to run in the old CD 4 against U.S. Rep. John Rutherford, and health insurance contract analyst Jon Chuba, in the Republican Primary.

On the Democratic side, former state Sen. Tony Hill and education and health care advocate LaShonda Holloway are running for their party’s nomination.