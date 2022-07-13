AFL-CIO joins pack of labor groups backing Lauren Book for re-election

Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book’s bid for re-election in Senate District 35 now has support from the Florida chapter of the largest labor union in the nation: the AFL-CIO.

Book’s campaign Wednesday shared word of the group’s endorsement, which joins nods from a pack of other collective bargaining organizations that have thrown their weight behind her.

Florida AFL-CIO President Mike Williams confirmed the endorsement by letter.

“With over 500 local labor unions, 10 councils, and over 1.6 million union members, retirees, and their families in the state of Florida, our endorsement can make a great difference in your election campaign,” Williams wrote to Book last week, adding that the Broward County Central Labor Council, a local offshoot of the organization, had been notified of her selection.

“We wish you luck in your endeavor and look forward to working with you now and after your victory,” he wrote.

Other labor groups backing Book’s campaign include the AFSCME, Broward Teachers Union, Florida Education Association, Florida Professional Firefighters, Fraternal Order of Police, Police Benevolent Association and SEIU Florida.

Book has also earned endorsements from 11 of her 15 Democratic Senate colleagues and a passel of other elected officials, including Broward Commissioners Steve Geller, Jared Moskowitz and Nan Rich, as well as several statewide advocacy organizations like Equality Florida, Planned Parenthood PAC, Ruth’s List Florida and the Sierra Club.

Book said in a statement she is proud to receive the Florida AFL-CIO endorsement, whose members “make up the backbone of our community.”

“I look forward to continuing our work together in Tallahassee,” she said, “fighting for every single one of these workers and their families — from teachers to pilots, bricklayers, maintenance workers, firefighters, letter carriers, and so many more — to protect pay, safe and dignified working environments, and a path for every Floridian to achieve their own version of the American dream.”

Voters next month will decide whether to re-elect Book or replace her with Primary opponent Barbara Sharief, a former Broward Commissioner whose candidacy marks the first time Book has faced opposition on the ballot since she first ran for the Senate in 2015.

SD 35 covers a portion of Broward south of Interstate 595 and west of Florida’s Turnpike, including large pieces of Pembroke Pines and Miramar, all or parts of Cooper City, Davie, Fort Lauderdale, Southwest Ranches, Sunrise and Weston, and a chunk of the county’s unincorporated area.

Since no Republican is running in the district, the winner of the Aug. 23 Primary Election will win the SD 35 seat.