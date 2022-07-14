‘I identify as a Cuban sandwich’: Marco Rubio riffs on Jill Biden taco trouble

On Thursday, Sen. Marco Rubio had another bite of the ongoing “breakfast taco” controversy, served up by First Lady Jill Biden in a recent speech.

“Personally, I identify as a Cuban sandwich,” the Senator quipped Thursday on Fox and Friends, referring to a quote from Mrs. Biden likening diversity among Latino communities to “breakfast tacos.”

The Senator piled on the mockery, going on to suggest that speeches like Biden’s were “written probably by some young person who majored in Latinx studies at Columbia University or something.”

“They write this stuff up because the entire Democratic agenda is designed to cater to the pet issues of affluent liberals living in trendy neighborhoods and expensive cities, far away from the consequences of things they are for,” Rubio added.

“Normal, everyday people, working people, look at this and say, ‘These people don’t fight for us. They are fighting for a small group of radical, progressive, rich liberals, and the rest of us are on our own.'”

Rubio had made sport of the Biden taco trouble on Twitter earlier this week, changing his profile picture to what appeared to be stock art of a fast food taco.

Mrs. Biden’s speech this week in San Antonio was intended to celebrate Latino diversity, but was framed as pandering by the right.

While extolling the “bogedas of the Bronx,” Mrs. Biden pronounced the word “bodegas” incorrectly. But her description of Hispanics as “unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio” is the line Republicans have sought to message on.

The Republican National Committee continues to offer a $30 “taco tee,” a white made-in-the-USA shirt with a graphic of a taco and a message on the front reading: “Not your breakfast taco.”

“Let Jill Biden know that we are NOT her breakfast tacos,” urges the product description. “Get your Taco Tee TODAY before they sell out!”

Michael LaRosa, the First Lady’s Press Secretary, released a statement after the speech apologizing on behalf of Biden.

“The First Lady apologizes that her words conveyed anything but pure admiration and love for the Latino community,” LaRosa’s statement read.