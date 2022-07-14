‘Wake up or resign’: Rick Scott blasts Joe Biden ‘inflation nightmare’

Rising prices have become a hallmark of the Joe Biden administration, and Wednesday’s Producer Price Index spike was the latest inflation vexation for one of his frequent Florida critics.

Sen. Rick Scott urged the President to “wake up or resign” because of “nightmare” inflation in the wake of Biden’s pandemic-driven economic policies.

“Joe Biden’s raging inflation is bankrupting families across this nation. The inflation hitting families right now is Joe Biden’s fault — full stop. Let’s think about how this is hurting families in my state. At current inflation levels, Florida households are paying more than $9,000 extra per year for everyday goods like groceries and gas since Biden took office,” Scott fumed.

“Biden needs to face the facts: his reckless spending is exactly what is causing this crisis, his war on American energy is significantly contributing to rising gas prices, and hardworking Americans, and poor families like mine growing up, are struggling more than ever. Americans are smart — they know Joe Biden is asleep at the wheel. He needs to wake up or resign immediately,” Scott added, making his latest in a series of unheeded calls for Biden to step down.

The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday that the 11.3% Producer Price Index year-over-year increase for the 12 months ended in June was the largest increase since a record 11.6 % year-over-year jump in March 2022. Many of the biggest spikes over the last 12 months were in energy, as a media release from Scott’s office notes, with natural gas, home heating oil and gasoline driving the action.

Scott has offered consistent denunciations of inflationary policies and the effects they have on Floridians.

“In my state, I’ve got a lot of retirees. Many of them are delaying their retirement or coming back to work because they can’t afford it right now. They can’t afford the gas, the food, the rent that’s gone up,” said Scott at a Senate Republican leadership press conference this week.

“You’ve got families that are going to food banks,” Scott added. “They’ve never gone to food banks before in their lives. You’ve got people taking second jobs all across our state. It’s happening in all of our states.”

Scott typically offers timely, quotable responses to releases such as PPI index numbers. Last month, he castigated “Blame-Game Biden” for not taking ownership of May’s double-digit hike.