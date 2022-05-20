Rick Scott makes case for Joe Biden’s resignation to New Hampshire audience

Sen. Rick Scott was in New Hampshire Friday, taking his case on the road that President Joe Biden should leave office of his own volition.

During an interview on the New Hampshire Today radio program, the Senator and chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee was asked directly if the 25th Amendment should be invoked against the President.

Though Scott previously advocated for such a move, he seemed to suggest Friday that his preference would be for Biden to “resign” without that mechanism.

“Here’s the way I look at it: the press conference where he attacked me, he didn’t even know what state I was in,” Scott said, referring to the President recently saying Scott was from Wisconsin.

“As a business guy,” Scott added, “we hired a lot of people. Some of them just couldn’t do the job.”

Scott suggested a conversation along the lines of, “Hey, Joe, you’re a nice guy, but you can’t do the job, you ought to resign” should be held with the President.

“What he ought to do for this country right now is he ought to resign. He can’t do the job,” Scott lamented. “And we ought to get somebody in there who wants to do the job and can do the job. He clearly can’t.”

Scott is spending money on television to drum home the narrative that Biden is “incompetent” and “confused.” But he seems to have, at least momentarily, acknowledged a lack of appetite for the process outlined in the 25th Amendment for removal of the President.

“I think they ought to go to him and say, ‘You can’t do the job. You’re not up to it and your ideas are horrible.’ Whether it’s his ideas or his unfitness, he ought to get out of the job. He can’t do the job.”

A Biden resignation would catapult Vice President Kamala Harris to the top spot, of course. Scott is on record with his own concerns about her, wondering “what has she accomplished” during a Fox News hit last year.

Scott has gotten Biden’s attention with the very personal attacks, with Biden telling the Washington press corps Scott “has a problem” in response to continued attacks from the junior Senator from Florida.